Mj Rodriguez Makes Historic Golden Globes Win

Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’
Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old. “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because...
Zendaya reveals ‘boyfriend’ Tom Holland was the first person she texted after her Emmys win
Zendaya gave a special shoutout to her boyfriend Tom Holland after she became the youngest two-time award winner at the 2022 Emmys. On Monday, the 26-year-old actress received the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in the HBO show Euphoria. During her acceptance speech, Zendaya paid tribute to the “incredible actresses” nominated in the category, adding that she felt “so honoured to be beside you”.
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Aubrey Plaza Says She Weirded Out Robert De Niro By Doing ‘Questionable Things’
Method acting might not have been the best idea while making the raunchy comedy “Dirty Grandpa.”. Aubrey Plaza recently opened up about how she “freaked out” Robert De Niro while making the 2016 movie during a London Film Festival ScreenTalk session, Variety reports. In the film, Plaza...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kaley Cuoco's Ordeal Was The 'Most Frightening Time' In 'Big Bang' History: Producer
The "Big Bang Theory" star recalled signing an amputation waiver after a horseback riding accident that landed her in emergency surgery.
The Big Bang Theory Had Three Surprising Actresses Vying For Lead Role Over Kaley Cuoco
Three surprising actresses were vying for the role of Penny over Kaley Cuoco in The Big Bang Theory.
