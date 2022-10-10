ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Arcade with over 80 games opens on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An arcade that features over 80 games has opened its doors on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the addition of the ARCADE at Bally’s Las Vegas is part of the resort’s rebrand into Horseshoe Las Vegas. The release says...
8 News Now

Iconic Dive Bar Re-Opens

Las Vegas(KLAS)- One of the oldest local Dive Bar is getting a fresh start. Roqui Theus joins from The Hard Hat Lounge to preview us the future of this piece of Vegas History. Hard Hat Lounge is set to re-open this Saturday.
963kklz.com

USA’s ‘Smiliest’ Cities: See Where Las Vegas Ranks

A new study is out which determines the USA’s “Smiliest” cities. Where does Las Vegas rank? Let’s dig into the numbers…. Shiny Smile Veneers recently conducted a nationwide study. They compiled over 15,000 Instagram photos from America’s fifty largest cities to determine the nation’s most smiley city, just in time for World Smile Day on October 7th.
963kklz.com

King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas

A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
jammin1057.com

New Bagel Hotspot Opens In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas

Bagels are a necessity for every breakfast meal. We said what we said. The Bagel Nook is Vegas‘ newest spot for everything bagels. Recently opened in late September, locals were eager to get their hands on the doughy goodness. The new shop is located inside Downtown Summerlin, at 11010 Lavender Dr. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89135.
Chad Muska
8 News Now

Las Vegas visitor hits $717K jackpot at Fremont Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman visiting Las Vegas from Hawaii won over $717,000 in a jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 7. The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, placed a $15 wager on a slot machine and unlocked a grand progressive jackpot of $717,738.88 on her first spin. Last month, […]
Food Beast

This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels

Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
Las Vegas Weekly

Green Day, Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young’s 2023 Las Vegas festival

Las Vegas' inaugural When We Were Young festival is still more than a week away, and the pop-punk and emo gathering has already announced its 2023 lineup. Green Day and Blink-182—featuring the reunited lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker—will headline the second edition, set for October 21, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the Strip.
95.5 KLAQ

A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
EL PASO, TX
8 News Now

Fire breaks out under iconic Golden Steer restaurant sign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews were on the scene of a small fire near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night. It happened in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue just under the Golden Steer Steakhouse sign. Pictures taken at the scene showed smoke and fire coming from small bushes underneath the restaurant’s […]
Fox5 KVVU

New study finds Henderson, North Las Vegas safer than Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - WalletHub has released its annual study that shows that safest cities in America. According to the report, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno are all said to be safer than Las Vegas. WalletHub’s report listed Henderson at 41st on the list, North Las Vegas ranked...
