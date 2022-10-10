Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Arcade with over 80 games opens on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An arcade that features over 80 games has opened its doors on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the addition of the ARCADE at Bally’s Las Vegas is part of the resort’s rebrand into Horseshoe Las Vegas. The release says...
NASCAR Visits Vegas: How much money does race weekend pump into the local economy?
With all those fans, an obvious question is how much money, specifically nongaming cash, does a NASCAR race bring to the Las Vegas valley on an extended weekend?
Iconic Dive Bar Re-Opens
Las Vegas(KLAS)- One of the oldest local Dive Bar is getting a fresh start. Roqui Theus joins from The Hard Hat Lounge to preview us the future of this piece of Vegas History. Hard Hat Lounge is set to re-open this Saturday.
NASCAR driver Riley Herbst’s hauler crashes in Arizona
Las Vegas native and NASCAR driver Riley Herbst's car hauler appears to have been involved in a crash on its way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
963kklz.com
USA’s ‘Smiliest’ Cities: See Where Las Vegas Ranks
A new study is out which determines the USA’s “Smiliest” cities. Where does Las Vegas rank? Let’s dig into the numbers…. Shiny Smile Veneers recently conducted a nationwide study. They compiled over 15,000 Instagram photos from America’s fifty largest cities to determine the nation’s most smiley city, just in time for World Smile Day on October 7th.
963kklz.com
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas
A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
jammin1057.com
New Bagel Hotspot Opens In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Bagels are a necessity for every breakfast meal. We said what we said. The Bagel Nook is Vegas‘ newest spot for everything bagels. Recently opened in late September, locals were eager to get their hands on the doughy goodness. The new shop is located inside Downtown Summerlin, at 11010 Lavender Dr. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89135.
Las Vegas In-N-Out Drive-Thru Gets Visit From Unexpected Customer: WATCH
Sir, this is an In-N-Out.
Air Force football excited for first glimpse at UNLV's shared home at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium
For all the glitz and pomp associated with Las Vegas, the UNLV football team never offered that experience. That has changed now. When Air Force visits on Saturday, they’ll face the Rebels for the first time at Allegiant Stadium, the $1.9 billion indoor stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders that UNLV also calls home. Completed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tourist shakes up Las Vegas tradition — and returns home with a massive jackpot win
A tourist wanted to switch things up during her stay in Las Vegas, and it paid off big time. The woman from Hawaii, who wanted to remain anonymous, booked a hotel room at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel & Casino instead of her typical stay at the California Hotel & Casino, Boyd Gaming said in a news release.
Las Vegas visitor hits $717K jackpot at Fremont Casino
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman visiting Las Vegas from Hawaii won over $717,000 in a jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 7. The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, placed a $15 wager on a slot machine and unlocked a grand progressive jackpot of $717,738.88 on her first spin. Last month, […]
NASCAR Visits Vegas: How much fuel does a race car use?
With NASCAR coming to Las Vegas this weekend and gasoline prices climbing, do you wonder how much fuel a race car uses in one of those 500 lap endurance tests?
Food Beast
This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels
Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
Las Vegas Weekly
Green Day, Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young’s 2023 Las Vegas festival
Las Vegas' inaugural When We Were Young festival is still more than a week away, and the pop-punk and emo gathering has already announced its 2023 lineup. Green Day and Blink-182—featuring the reunited lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker—will headline the second edition, set for October 21, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the Strip.
963kklz.com
Best Places In Las Vegas To Celebrate ‘National Sausage Pizza Day’
For those that love pizza, you might already know this, but today we celebrate a little known holiday known as “National Sausage Pizza Day”! The Mike & Carla Morning Show, big pizza fans, talk about the simplicity of just ordering a one topping type pizza and all that it offers!
tmpresale.com
Three Dog Night in Las Vegas, NV Feb 11th, 2023 – presale password
Pleased to share that a presale code for a Three Dog Night presale is finally available. Everybody with this presale info will have the chance to get presale tickets earlier than anyone else. This might be your best opportunity ever to see Three Dog Night live in Las Vegas, NV.
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
Fire breaks out under iconic Golden Steer restaurant sign
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews were on the scene of a small fire near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night. It happened in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue just under the Golden Steer Steakhouse sign. Pictures taken at the scene showed smoke and fire coming from small bushes underneath the restaurant’s […]
Fox5 KVVU
New study finds Henderson, North Las Vegas safer than Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - WalletHub has released its annual study that shows that safest cities in America. According to the report, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno are all said to be safer than Las Vegas. WalletHub’s report listed Henderson at 41st on the list, North Las Vegas ranked...
Lucky player turns $5.88 bet into nearly $3 million jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
A lucky slot player at The Venetian Resort turned a $5.88 bet into a nearly $3 million jackpot.
