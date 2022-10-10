Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
LAKEVIEW SENDS STATEMENT TO THE REST OF THE DISTRICT
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Before the OHSAA volleyball tournament gets started next week, Lakeview felt like testing their skills against a team in their bracket. They matched up with Mineral Ridge who is the 5 seed in the bracket. Lakeview made a statement with a big sweep of the Rams on the road. (25-15 25-14 25-21)
ysnlive.com
THE BAYHEM IS STILL ALIVE AND WELL IN LAKEVIEW
CORTLAND OH- The last time we talked to Maddie Bayus it was her sophomore season. She was a brand new varsity libero and she set the world on fire from the start. Now as a senior, you can really tell just how much she’s even grown since her sophomore season. She is one of the best liberos in the area hands down. Being a libero is still tough like we said it was in the last article for Maddie, but she makes it look easy. Bayus has always been good at reacting to big hits and moving into the right position. What she has added to her weapons as a player is a massively good serve receive, and a leadership in the back row. When you watch Lakeview’s offense you’ll quickly discover how important good passing is to their success. They want to dominate the middle. You can’t do that unless you pass well. Maddie is a great passer, she has always been a great passer, but now she is making everyone else in the back row a better passer as well. She’s a senior now and this is our last chance to see her on the floor.
ysnlive.com
BEAVERS PUNCH TICKET TO OVAC FINAL
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- In the words of Herm Edwards “You Play to Win the Game”. The game was an OVAC Volleyball Semi Final game between Oak Glen and Beaver Local. Previous to Tuesday both teams had won a match against each other, so coming in everyone knew that it was going to be a battle of friendly and equal rivals. The Beavers came into the night riding an 8 match win streak and continued their hot streak into the first set winning 25-22. The Bears behind a young talented team came back and won the second set 18-25. Both teams continued back and forth with Beaver Local winning the third set 25-19, and Oak Glen winning the fourth set 15-25. The fifth set began and the Beavers coming out and getting a quick 3 point lead that Oak Glen was never able to counter enough to get any closer. Beaver Local won 15-10 and secured their spot in the championship round.
ysnlive.com
CLIPPERS TAKE THRILLING WIN INTO TOURNAMENT PLAY
COLUMBIANA OH- Columbiana had one more tournament tune on Wednesday as they concluded the regular season against Ursuline. It took everything that the Clippers had, but they eventually mastered Ursuline in 5 sets. (25-23 26-24 18-25 23-25 15-8) Ellie Jackson had a monster double double putting up huge numbers. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ysnlive.com
CAMPBELL WINS FIFTH STRAIGHT ON SENIOR NIGHT
CAMPBELL OH- Campbell is getting into a groove at the right time. They came in to Tuesday night on a 4 game winning streak. They easily made it 5 in a row as they hosted Lowellville on senior night. The Devils took the match in straight sets as they honored lone senior Angeleah Matzye. Campbell has now won 7 of their last 8 matches.
ysnlive.com
JASHAUGN JUST DOMINATES
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons have used a plethora of guys to help lead the team to their current success during the 2022 season, and a big contributor to that has been senior JaShaugn Barrett. Barrett has been all around the ball this year for the Falcons, and with such little time remaining in the regular season, Fitch is gonna need Barrett’s experience to help guide them through a playoff run.
ysnlive.com
GIRARD IS HAVING A GOOD DEDE
GIRARD OH- A lot of attention gets put on Girard’s weapons on the outside. Rightfully so, Lauren Pallone, and Bree Latell are a tough two headed monster. But don’t forget about the shining star in the middle of the net. Girard’s middle blocker Esra Dede has jumped in to the fold this year and added a new tool to Girard’s offense. This is the first year Esra has been on the floor without her sister Seyhan and its let her fly on her own. In the second matchup against Lakeview this season Dede came up huge slowing down the Bulldogs powerful middles.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS AND CLIPPERS ROCK THE PINK
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield and Columbiana are old school rivals on the volleyball courts. On Tuesday night they proved that rivals can come together for a worth cause. Both teams sported their pink for breast cancer awareness. Together both teams raised over $1,500 for breast cancer awareness. On the floor the Tigers picked up the win in 4 sets. (14-25 25-16 25-14 25-22)
IN THIS ARTICLE
ysnlive.com
RUNNIN’ RUGGLES
AUSTINTOWN, OH – There are many ways for a player to contribute to a football team on any given night, and Fitch senior Johnny Ruggles may check off all the boxes necessary to being a good teammate. Ruggles has done a little bit of everything for the Falcons during his high school career, which includes lining up on offense, defense, and special teams. Coaches love guys like Ruggles that contribute to the team in any way possible, and Johnny has surely shown others the right way to be a team player.
ysnlive.com
RIDGE CELEBRATES THEIR SENIORS WITH A WIN
MINERAL RIDGE OH- It was senior night in Mineral Ridge and the Rams made it a night to remember. The made quick work of visiting Brookfield in straight sets to send the seniors off on a good note. (25-15 25-14 25-14) Ava Hullet led the Rams offense on the night...
ysnlive.com
LATONE ON THE ROAM
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons have been one of the most dangerous teams in the Mahoning Valley throughout the 2022 high school football season, and a big reason for their success has been due to their senior class. Christian Latone has been one of those big-time seniors this year for Fitch, and he’s coming off a great game against Wadsworth defensively, totaling 11 tackles and a sack.
ysnlive.com
AUSTINTOWN FITCH FALCONS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 3) WITH TJ PARKER
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons are rolling into Week 9 of the 2022 season off arguably one of the best game in the state of Ohio last week, defeating Wadsworth 42-35 in a four-overtime thriller. The Falcons faced a lot of adversity throughout the game, including having to block a Wadsworth field goal in the second overtime to keep the game alive after a Fitch interception to begin the period.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ysnlive.com
INDIANS STOMP IN TO SALEM
SALEM OH- The season is winding down, and Girard isn’t missing any beats. They went on the road Tuesday night and took care of Salem in straight sets to keep their hot streak alive. (25-10 25-19 25-15) Lauren Pallone was at the top of the kills list for Girard...
ysnlive.com
FITCH PUSHES BACK REBELS TO GIVE BARTLETT 100 WINS
AUSTINTOWN OH- In a premier volleyball match on Monday night, The Austintown Fitch Falcons hosted The Crestview Rebels in a battle of volleyball juggernauts. Both teams came into the contest having surpassed the 15 win mark in the season already. Another similarity between the two programs, their last loss came to Girard. The Crestview Lady Rebels loss to The Lady Indians would snap a 56 match regular season winning streak by Crestview.
ysnlive.com
LEOPARDS CONTINUE IMPRESSIVE SEASON
DOVER OH- Louisville has quietly put together a strong season on the boys soccer field. They came in to Tuesday night already with 10 wins on the season. They added to that total with a quality 3-1 win at Dover. Scoring goals for Louisville were Ethan Diller and Brady Adams....
ysnlive.com
BIXEL HITS HARD UNTIL THE WHISTLE
CANFIELD, OH- Senior defensive back and special teams blocker Sam Bixel sat down at Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield to talk about his Canfield football career. Sam talks about the competitiveness in practice while guarding some of the Canfield wide receivers. He also talks about some of his favorite memories as a Canfield football player. To learn more about senior Sam Bixel, check out this exclusive player profile brought to you by:
ysnlive.com
HUBBARD AND MOONEY COME TOGETHER FOR MORE THAN A GAME
HUBBARD OH- It was a special night in Hubbard as the Eagles community along with Mooney’s came together to remember fallen members of both communities. Jillian Marian a Hubbard teach, and Mark Pelini a 2010 Mooney graduate, and assistant coach on the football team both passed away in a car accident last weekend. The week was hard on both schools as students and faculty alike grappled with the new reality. But tragedy can bring great things about, and on this night both Mooney and Hubbard showed just how strong people can be when they come together. The gym was packed, as stories and memories were shared from both sides about the departed beloved. On this night, it was way more than just a game.
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER: WITH MIKE PAVLANSKY
CANFIELD, OH- Canfield Head Football Coach Mike Pavlansky has led his squad to a 6-1 record in 2022. According to joeeitel.com, the Cardinals are also the number two seed in division three, region nine. Canfield will play at home for the first time in three weeks as they return home in week nine to host Howland. Coach Pavlansky talks about the match up with Howland along with his day to day work as the head football coach brought to you by:
ysnlive.com
2022 DIVISION I VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
On August 20th the volleyball season got started as every team across the state of Ohio had aspirations of being one of the lucky 4 that ends the season with a trophy. 50 days later, and the road to Wright State has become clear. Although there’s still one week left in the regular season, now every team knows what path they’ll have to take to win a State Championship. YSN is the place to be for tournament coverage. Below you’ll find a break down of each of YSN’s teams spot in the district bracket.
ysnlive.com
Ty’Req THE BEAST
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The Ursuline Irish have had a much-improved defense in the 2022 season even. after advancing to the Division IV State Championship Game a year ago, and a big reason for the success. this season has been because of junior standout Ty’Req Donlow. Donlow has helped man a defensive...
Comments / 0