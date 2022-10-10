Read full article on original website
14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Roxbury Is Identified
Police identify 14-year-old boy fatally shot Monday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
Boston police searching for suspect after 91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for a suspect after a 91-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park on Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. found the elderly woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Serious Crash Reported in Wilmington
Police and fire are at the scene of a serious crash on Route 38 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night. Wilmington fire said on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. that the crash was on Route 38 at the Woburn line. The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate two people, they said.
2 injured in rollover crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were injured Monday night in a rollover crash in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Three vehicles were involved in the crash at 11 p.m. on Southampton Street, officials said. Two people were taken to a local hospital, according to Boston EMS. The cause of the...
Boston Police investigating Roxbury shooting that leaves 14-year old dead, another injured
Person Stabbed in Franklin Park, Boston Police Say
Police continue to search for suspect in deadly shooting of 14-year-old boy in Boston
91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park
BOSTON — (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said. Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting McGuire at the hospital.
Juvenile killed, another injured in midday shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A Massachusetts civil rights pioneer and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking a dog in Boston's Franklin Park on Tuesday night, and her friend said the victim believes there was a sexual component to the attack. The victim, 91-year-old Jean McGuire, who was the first...
Influential Boston Educator, 91, Stabbed Multiple Times in Franklin Park
The victim of Tuesday night's stabbing in Franklin Park is a 91-year-old woman, who was stabbed multiple times, according to Boston police. Civil rights icon Jean McGuire — a former Boston School Committee member and the first Black woman elected to the panel, as well as the longtime head of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, or METCO, was attacked while walking her dog.
Lyonel Williams, of Worcester, arraigned on firearm charges in Roxbury shooting
A Worcester man was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arraigned in Roxbury Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on charges in connection with a September shooting that left an unidentified person wounded, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Lyonel Williams, 39, was charged with illegal...
Charlene Casey found guilty in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old
BOSTON – Jurors found Charlene Casey guilty Wednesday in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath.Wednesday marked the first full day of deliberations after jurors got the case Tuesday afternoon.Casey was found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Sentencing will take place at a later date. Casey faces up to 2.5 years in the House of Correction. Prosecutors said Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into Colin's stroller.The defense argued during the trial that the van played a bigger...
Elderly woman stabbed in random Franklin Park attack
Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday
On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park
Student charged with shooting classmate outside Dorchester high school to appear in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The 17-year-old student charged with shooting a teenage classmate outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester last week is set to appear in court Tuesday. The suspect is being held without bail pending Tuesday’s hearing. The suspect is currently facing charges that include Armed Assault...
