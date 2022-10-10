Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
WRDW-TV
Walking events to raise money, awareness for 2 good causes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Separate walks are planned this weekend to help boost the fights against breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Piedmont Augusta Foundation will hold its 22nd annual Miracle Mile Walk from 8-11 a.m., Saturday at the Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds St. The three-mile fun walk gives participants...
WRDW-TV
It’s fair season in the 2-state region: What you need to know
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two fairs in the CSRA and one in driving distance kick off this week, so here’s a look at your options if you plan on going:. Presented by the Augusta Exchange Club, the Georgia-Carolina Fair starts Friday and runs through Oct. 23. Attractions this year...
WRDW-TV
Morning Mix- Augusta Locally Grown presents Gardening 101
Classes will happen every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. located at The Hub, 631 Chafee avenue, starting tonight. Gardening 101 will cover all basics of gardening, helpful tips, and community to begin your own backyard garden. For more information, go to augustalocallygrown.org or follow the group's social media platforms.
WRDW-TV
Martinez couple volunteers in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s been a lot of national coverage of search and rescue teams helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. We’re learning a local couple volunteers with an organization called the Cajun Navy. Martinez native Shannon Strother uses the trailer as a lifeline. They’ve been boots...
WRDW-TV
SRS workers give back to community through volunteer day
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site workers recently rolled up their sleeves to support of Project Care for the United Way of Allendale, Barnwell and Bamberg Counties. Every year, Savannah River Site employees work during their day off on projects that will improve the living conditions of disadvantaged children,...
WRDW-TV
Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week. On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County’s Pumpkins in the Park offers scavenger hunt for kids
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you need a new activity to do with the kids?. Next time you go to Savannah Rapids Park, you may see some new fall decorations. Columbia County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau has set up Pumpkins in the Park. It’s a scavenger hunt to get...
WRDW-TV
How Jack and Jill of America aims to make a difference in kids
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Forty-six people have been shot and killed in the CSRA in the last six months. Twenty in Richmond County, and five in Aiken County. Community leaders say this is not just a gang problem but a community issue. We’ve heard a lot of groups calling for...
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
thepeoplesentinel.com
City's trick-or-treat times not a treat for everyone
Some residents feel tricked by the City of Barnwell’s official trick-or-treat times while others look at it as a treat. The towns of Blackville and Williston will observe trick-or-treating on Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. However, Barnwell City Council voted to observe trick-or-treating in the City of Barnwell on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
WRDW-TV
‘Ro3′ art exhibit on display at Augusta municipal building
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta municipal building has some new artwork on display. The exhibit is called ‘A Year at the Ro3′ and features art from the gallery with the same name in Savannah. The city gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County schools tighten rules on students at sports events
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools issued new guidelines about students attending all high school sporting events, effective Oct. 14. All students below ninth grade must be accompanied by an adult at high school sporting events. High school students who are unaccompanied by an adult should be prepared...
WRDW-TV
Aiken Department of Public Safety honors fallen officers
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is honoring fallen officers with a memorial inside their headquarters. Plaques mark the officers’ deaths with ‘EOW’ or ‘End of Watch.’. It signifies the day they died in the line of duty.
Aiken County has 'looked at' City of Aiken's old Public Safety headquarters, Killian says
Following a recent Aiken Standard article stating that the City of Aiken could be preparing to sell its former Department of Public Safety headquarters, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian said, “We’ve looked at it, but we haven’t decided to buy it. “There is no deal,” he added....
WRDW-TV
Augusta fire chief looks to recent grads to fill vacancies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just one day after Augusta Fire received almost $5 million from FEMA to hire more firefighters, a class of students graduated from training. The Augusta Fire Department’s graduating class No. 2201 wrapped up at the Augusta History Museum on Wednesday. Described as the highest trained...
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: How to protect your packages during the holidays
Dance unites people together and changes their lives, that’s what Fusion helps to do for people every day. The Latin dances are the most popular, but Reyes’ favorite is the Argentina Tango. Salsa is a mix of different rhythms and come from many origins. Future events to come at the Fusion ballroom. Be sure to look out on their website and social media pages.
WRDW-TV
‘God was with me’: How clerk survived close call with mass murder suspect
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a South Carolina mass murder suspect was arrested right here in our area, a store casher is glad to have survived a close call with him. Five people were killed Sunday in what authorities in South Carolina are calling the “largest single murder in Spartanburg County.”
WRDW-TV
Do you recognize this robber of a drugstore in Augusta?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the person who robbed a local drugstore. The robbery happened Tuesday at the Walgreens at 2493 Tobacco Road, according to deputies. The robber was last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan, possibly a...
South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed
NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
