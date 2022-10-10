Read full article on original website
Sanibel Island woman filmed her ‘goodbyes’ during Ian
"I did the video because I didn't know if the next morning they were going to find my body and I hoped I could get a message out to my parents and tell them that I loved them and the people that I cared about."
One Florida community built to weather hurricanes endured Ian with barely a scratch
Hundreds of thousands of people in Southwest Florida still don't have electricity or water. But Babcock Ranch, north of Fort Myers, was designed and built to withstand the most powerful storms.
iheart.com
'Unlivable' Homes On Islands, 'Alligators Running Around' Amid Ian Recovery
Sanibel Island, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian, is now cut off from the Florida peninsula, which has resulted in a heavy presence of alligators and snakes, as rescue efforts continue. “There are a lot places that are not livable. There are places off their foundation, and...
Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost
As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
‘I Did All I Could’: As Floodwaters Rose, She Fought to Save Her Disabled Brothers
Claude Memoli, 98, is transported by United Cajun Navy volunteers to the mainland after Hurricane Ian destroyed the only bridge in and out of Pine Island, Fla. on Sept. 30, 2022. (Hilary Swift/The New York Times)
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Joy Reid says DeSantis warning to looters in Ian’s aftermath is like racist threat from ‘segregationist’
MSNBC's Joy Reid accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of using racist, segregationist tropes when warning looters not to invade homes of Hurricane Ian survivors.
Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.
It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
How Waffle House called it: 24-hr diner 'that never closes' shuttered THIRTY FIVE branches in Florida before monster Hurricane Ian hit
When Waffle House closes, you know it's bad. As Hurricane Ian barreled across Florida on Wednesday, the 24-hour breakfast chain known for staying open - even during many natural disasters - temporarily closed 35 of their locations. Waffle House has been known to brave storms and stay open in order...
'I can't do this': Fort Myers Beach woman calls for help as Hurricane Ian's storm surge floods her home
Hope Labriola stood naked on her bed, the water rising in her mobile home, as Hurricane Ian roared overhead.
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Why did these Florida towns escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to hit Florida in recorded history, roaring ashore last Wednesday with near-Category 5 winds strong enough to fell trees, destroy buildings and send coastal waters surging inland.Cities across Florida faced the brunt of the storm, leaving more than 100 people dead and many communities facing months or years of rebuilding.However, some towns were spared the worst — not because of the planning and preparedness of individual people, but because of long-term planning from experts and officials.Even as climate-linked disasters like hurricanes grow stronger, these places can be examples of how communities can...
Forecasters warn Floridians to prepare for rapidly intensifying Hurricane Ian
NOAAThe storm could reach a Category 4 as it heads towards Florida's western Gulf coast.
A Florida woman says she lost wedding ring just before Hurricane Ian devastated her city. Her husband found it days later in storm debris.
Ashley Garner lost her ring two days before Hurricane Ian struck Fort Myers, Florida. She told herself, "The storm's coming, if we don't find it now, it's gone."
Jim Cantore is in Florida and warns of billions in damage from Ian, now a Cat 3 hurricane
Millions of people could be impacted by Ian from Naples to Tampa Bay and north through Georgia and South Carolina.
Washington Examiner
Hurricane Ian updates: Florida sheriff says 'fatalities are in the hundreds' after monster storm
After Hurricane Ian swept through Florida on Thursday, the storm left millions without power, and officials are predicting there may be hundreds of fatalities. “Fatalities are in the hundreds,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told Good Morning America on Thursday. Ian was moving northeast across Florida at about 8...
Florida beachfront paradise shattered by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla., Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous.
NBC4 Columbus
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
(NEXSTAR) – Even shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the scope of the storm’s devastation was already apparent. Ian brought with it 150 mph winds, more than 10 feet of storm surge and over a foot of rain. The hurricane’s eye was 40 miles wide as it made landfall Wednesday, leaving a large path of destruction along Florida’s west coast.
Hurricane Ian Leaves Florida Residents With ‘Yard Full’ of Catfish: VIDEO
Hurricane Ian made landfall yesterday afternoon, battering into Florida’s gulf coast and causing extreme devastation in just a matter of hours. From historic flooding to downed power lines, the hurricane has decimated the area and left thousands in the dark. While we know these are commonalities during any storm; however, there’s one odd anomaly that has confused many Floridians.
Wild video shows shark thrashing in surge waters of Hurricane Ian as storm bombards Florida
A SHARK has been filmed swimming in the rising flood waters of Hurricane Ian. A video shared on Twitter Wednesday captured the creature as it thrashed against the surge waters off Fort Myers while Florida gets bombarded by the deadly 155mph storm. The shark's fins can be seen flipping out...
