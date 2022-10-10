ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News event raises money for sexual assault survivors

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz, Kiahnna Patterson
 2 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Light of Hope Gala was held Saturday night at the Mariner’s Museum in Newport News.

WAVY weekend anchors Kiahnna Patterson and Jon Dowding hosted the event, which raised money for The Center for Sexual Assault Survivors.

Sunday Sitdown: Light of Hope Gala
Congressman Bobby Scott was in attendance.

Fear 2 Freedom founder Rosemary Trible and Executive Director o f the Bernadine Franciscan Sisters Foundation Sister David Ann received special recognition for their work with sexual assault survivors. For decades the two women have worked with nonprofits, hospitals and higher education institutions to make sure victims of sexual violence are treated with respect and dignity.

This was the second year of the Light of Hope Gala.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

