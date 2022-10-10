Marjorie Elizabeth Quade, “Margie”, 75, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on October 4, 2022 at Hospice of St. Mary’s, in Callaway, MD. Born on September 18, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edna Marie Woodburn Bell (Miss Edna) and the late Paul A. Bell (Podnah). Margie was the loving wife of Robert L. Quade, whom she married on June 21, 1969 in Leonardtown, MD. She is survived by her children John M. “Mike” Klear (Joan M. Wise) of Leonardtown, MD and Robert L. “Robbie” Quade of Leonardtown, MD, her son-in-law Jay Bowles of Leonardtown, MD, her sister Mary Edna Bowles of Medley’s Neck, MD, as well as three grandchildren Paul Klear, Lindsey Norris, and Brennan Norris. Margie was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Marlene Norris and her siblings Jackie Bell and Potsie Dement.

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO