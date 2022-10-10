ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Bay Net

Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 10/7/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Valley Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed over 20 Grams of suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew James Dlouhy, 28 of Great Mills, MD. Dlouhy was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
City
Leonardtown, MD
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Leonardtown, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
mocoshow.com

MCPD Attempting to Identify Child Found This Morning in Silver Spring

UPDATE: The child has been identified and parents have been located. Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a child found this morning on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. Per MCPD:. If you recognize this child, please call (301) 279-8000. He was found on Wednesday, October...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WMDT.com

MPO Tucker retires from Salisbury PD

SALISBURY, Md. – Master Police Officer Barry Tucker is retiring after 22 years of serving the community. Congrats to MPO Tucker and thank you for dedicating your time to help better the City of Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

Reckless Endangerment In Lexington Park Under Investigation

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 9, 2022, at 12:11 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired. Upon arrival deputies located shell casings and a vehicle that had sustained...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 3, 2022 – October 9, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,418 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-57846. On October 5, 2022, Deputy Tavares responded to the 5300 block of Williams Wharf...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Royals
Bay Net

EXU-1 Officer Receives Prestigious Leadership Award

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Lt. Patrick Gest, Expeditionary Exploitation Unit ONE (EXU-1), received the Rear Admiral Draper L. Kauffman Leadership Award in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sept. 30. Kauffman organized the first U.S. Navy Demolition Team in 1943 and is widely regarded as one of the forefathers of explosive ordnance disposal (EOD).
INDIAN HEAD, MD
NBC Washington

Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210

A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Bay Net

Two Transported After Collision On Golden Beach Road

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. –  On October 11, at approximately 12:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Golden Beach Road in the area of Oaks Acres Drive. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one person trapped. Firefighters extracted the patient and...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Marjorie Elizabeth “Margie” Quade

Marjorie Elizabeth Quade, “Margie”, 75, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on October 4, 2022 at Hospice of St. Mary’s, in Callaway, MD. Born on September 18, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edna Marie Woodburn Bell (Miss Edna) and the late Paul A. Bell (Podnah). Margie was the loving wife of Robert L. Quade, whom she married on June 21, 1969 in Leonardtown, MD. She is survived by her children John M. “Mike” Klear (Joan M. Wise) of Leonardtown, MD and Robert L. “Robbie” Quade of Leonardtown, MD, her son-in-law Jay Bowles of Leonardtown, MD, her sister Mary Edna Bowles of Medley’s Neck, MD, as well as three grandchildren Paul Klear, Lindsey Norris, and Brennan Norris. Margie was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Marlene Norris and her siblings Jackie Bell and Potsie Dement.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Man Arrested For Killing Stepson In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Homicide Unit Detectives charged a suspect in connection to a homicide in unincorporated Upper Marlboro. The suspect is 68-year-old Jamie Porras of Upper Marlboro. He is charged with the murder of 53-year-old Kelly McClary. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 7:10 am, officers responded to...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

