Bay Net
Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 10/7/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Valley Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed over 20 Grams of suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew James Dlouhy, 28 of Great Mills, MD. Dlouhy was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.
Bay Net
Calvert County To Host First Administrative Charging Committee And Trial Board Training In Maryland
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) will host the state’s first Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission (MPTSC) ACC and Trial Board training programs. MPTSC training is required for ACC and Trial Board members throughout the state of Maryland. The training will take...
Bay Net
Three Injured Including A CCSO Deputy After Crash In Prince Frederick
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 10, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Route 4 (800 block of Solomons Island Road) and Chick-fil-A in Prince Frederick. Crews arrived on scene to find a Ford...
2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Attempting to Identify Child Found This Morning in Silver Spring
UPDATE: The child has been identified and parents have been located. Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a child found this morning on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. Per MCPD:. If you recognize this child, please call (301) 279-8000. He was found on Wednesday, October...
WMDT.com
MPO Tucker retires from Salisbury PD
SALISBURY, Md. – Master Police Officer Barry Tucker is retiring after 22 years of serving the community. Congrats to MPO Tucker and thank you for dedicating your time to help better the City of Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Bay Net
Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In March 2022 Waldorf Shooting
WALDORF, Md. – Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division identified a suspect in a shooting case that occurred on March 6, 2022 in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf. In the case, two groups of suspects were shooting at each other in the parking lot of...
Bay Net
Reckless Endangerment In Lexington Park Under Investigation
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 9, 2022, at 12:11 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired. Upon arrival deputies located shell casings and a vehicle that had sustained...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 3, 2022 – October 9, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,418 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-57846. On October 5, 2022, Deputy Tavares responded to the 5300 block of Williams Wharf...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of George O’dell, Jr.
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of George Edward O’dell, Jr., 32 of Chesapeake Beach, MD. O’Dell is wanted for child support. Anyone with information in regards to O’Dell, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office...
Mailbox bandits target businesses in Harford County
Police in Harford County are trying to identify a man who cashed a check stolen from the mailbox of a business on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood during a rash of similar crimes.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeking Identity For Theft Suspect At Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 1:55 pm, the suspect loaded a shopping cart with merchandise at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Lexington Park and left the store without paying.
Bay Net
EXU-1 Officer Receives Prestigious Leadership Award
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Lt. Patrick Gest, Expeditionary Exploitation Unit ONE (EXU-1), received the Rear Admiral Draper L. Kauffman Leadership Award in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sept. 30. Kauffman organized the first U.S. Navy Demolition Team in 1943 and is widely regarded as one of the forefathers of explosive ordnance disposal (EOD).
Bay Net
Two Patients Being Taken To The Hospital After Crash In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that multiple people were injured as a result of a vehicle crash. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to the 26000 block of Budds Creek Road for a reported crash with possible injuries. EMS arrived...
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210
A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
Bay Net
Two Transported After Collision On Golden Beach Road
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On October 11, at approximately 12:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Golden Beach Road in the area of Oaks Acres Drive. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one person trapped. Firefighters extracted the patient and...
Bay Net
Marjorie Elizabeth “Margie” Quade
Marjorie Elizabeth Quade, “Margie”, 75, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on October 4, 2022 at Hospice of St. Mary’s, in Callaway, MD. Born on September 18, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edna Marie Woodburn Bell (Miss Edna) and the late Paul A. Bell (Podnah). Margie was the loving wife of Robert L. Quade, whom she married on June 21, 1969 in Leonardtown, MD. She is survived by her children John M. “Mike” Klear (Joan M. Wise) of Leonardtown, MD and Robert L. “Robbie” Quade of Leonardtown, MD, her son-in-law Jay Bowles of Leonardtown, MD, her sister Mary Edna Bowles of Medley’s Neck, MD, as well as three grandchildren Paul Klear, Lindsey Norris, and Brennan Norris. Margie was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Marlene Norris and her siblings Jackie Bell and Potsie Dement.
Man impersonates undercover police officer, robs man in Anne Arundel County
A man called for help over the weekend after they were robbed in their car on Crain Highway North in Glen Burnie.
Bay Net
Man Arrested For Killing Stepson In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Homicide Unit Detectives charged a suspect in connection to a homicide in unincorporated Upper Marlboro. The suspect is 68-year-old Jamie Porras of Upper Marlboro. He is charged with the murder of 53-year-old Kelly McClary. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 7:10 am, officers responded to...
