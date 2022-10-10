Hundreds of thousands of low-income Floridians stand to benefit from a federal food assistance program as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Florida’s request for help from the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. “D-SNAP” is for residents who aren’t receiving regular SNAP benefits. The Florida Department of Children and Families estimates over 740-thousand households may be eligible for the program. It’s being rolled out in phases and people can start applying by visiting the DCF website.

