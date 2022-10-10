Read full article on original website
Candidates For Illinois Governor Offer Ideas For Gun Control
With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal court challenging a variety of Illinois’ gun laws, including the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act. During...
Illinois AG Disappointed With ICC In ComEd Decision
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is disappointed after the Illinois Commerce Commission decided not to revisit its decision to order ComEd to refund 38-million-dollars to customers. Raoul believes that amount is seven-million-dollars short. However, the ICC denied a request for rehearing an argument that customers should receive larger refunds after...
Officials Warn Vehicles Damaged By Hurricane Ian Could Be Resold In Illinois
Over 350-thousand vehicles may have been damaged by Hurricane Ian and some may be headed to Illinois to be resold. According to Carfax, more than 400-thousand flood-damaged cars were already on U.S. roads before the storm hit, with Illinois in the top ten. That is Public Relations Director Emilie Voss,...
Federal Food Help Now Available For Thousands Impacted By Ian
Hundreds of thousands of low-income Floridians stand to benefit from a federal food assistance program as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Florida’s request for help from the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. “D-SNAP” is for residents who aren’t receiving regular SNAP benefits. The Florida Department of Children and Families estimates over 740-thousand households may be eligible for the program. It’s being rolled out in phases and people can start applying by visiting the DCF website.
Ernest “Leon” Eastin, 61
Ernest “Leon” Eastin, of Geff, Illinois, passed away on October 10, 2022 at the St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana leaving a huge hole in the lives of his loved ones. He was born March 16, 1961 to Felix Leon and Lillie Mae (Sharp) Eastin. He left this...
Strong to Severe Storms Possible in Central Illinois Tuesday and Wednesday
There’s potential that Central Illinois could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a couple of waves of thunderstorms are expected to track across Central Illinois on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe,...
