Business

Jerome Powell
The Associated Press

US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. The cost of fresh and dry vegetables soared nearly 16% in September from August. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November.
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Fox Business

Fed vice chair talks inflation, hotels hit by crime wave and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Tuesday that could impact trading. FED VICE CHAIR TALKS INFLATION: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday reiterated the U.S. central bank's plan to continue tightening monetary policy until there is clear evidence that inflation has slowed down, warning the U.S. economy will likely slow further as a result of elevated interest rates.
Times Leader

What Friday’s jobs report means for Fed’s inflation fight

WASHINGTON — For most Americans, Friday’s September jobs report was welcome news: Businesses kept hiring at a brisk pace, unemployment fell back to a half-century low and average pay rose. Yet for the Federal Reserve, the jobs figures highlight how little progress they’re making in their fight against...
Reuters

U.S. dollar soars to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rebounds

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 24-year peak versus the yen on Wednesday, holding above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while sterling rose after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors pondered the Bank of England's next steps.
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Inflation Data

Treasury yields rose on Thursday as markets braced themselves for the release of September's consumer price index data, while still digesting the hotter-than-predicted producer price index report. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was up by 3 basis points to 4.3184% at around 4:30 a.m. ET, nearing the 15-year...
