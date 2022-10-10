Read full article on original website
Related
5 ways to deal with home-invading stink bugs this fall
An unfortunate side effect of the season: Those creepy, crawly, smelly little insects known as stink bugs are back, and they want inside your home. First reported in Michigan in 2010, the brown marmorated stink bug is an invasive species that is now well established in much of the Lower Peninsula. These bugs can and do pose a threat to farmers, as they enjoy feasting on a number of fruit and vegetable crops, but this time of year they also become a general nuisance as they sneak into our homes in search of a warm place to spend the winter.
Nominate The Place With The Best Pasty In Michigan
Pasties are one of those foods that may not necessarily originate from Michigan, but we hold them sacred and there are some unwritten rules we have for them. Some eat them with gravy, some don't, but we always look at those who eat them with ketchup with a little disdain.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?
You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
Can You Buy Alcohol on Sunday Before Noon in Michigan?
What are the rules for buying alcohol on Sundays in Michigan? It may seem like an odd question especially if you didn't realize there were rules/laws in place that surround this topic in the first place. There was a time in Michigan when you'd run to the store on a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Street Might Have the Best Trick or Treating in Michigan
Finding the best places to go trick or treating is key for the Halloween season. When it comes to Halloween, kids around the country have hopes of bringing home bags and bags full of their favorite candy. In order to do that, you have to find the best places to visit to maximize your candy collection.
abc12.com
Michigan triples low-income weatherization program with federal funds
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three times more low-income households in Michigan will qualify for a program to make their homes more weather tight and cut energy usage this year. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tripling its weatherization program thanks to an influx of funding from the nearly $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending bill passed earlier this year.
3 of Michigan’s most haunted lighthouses
As witnesses to centuries of Great Lakes history, Michigan’s lighthouses have plenty of stories within their walls — including some ghost stories, too. Author and historian Dianna Higgs Stampfler has brought many of those stories to light in her books “Haunted Great Lakes Lighthouses” (2019) and “Death & Lighthouses of the Great Lakes: A History of Misfortune & Murder” (2022). From murder mysteries to unexplained phenomena, the tales from our shoreline sentinels are especially spine-tingly this time of year.
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockin’ Robin: House bill aims to give Michigan a new state bird
While robins are a common sight across the Continental U.S., the Kirtland's warbler summers almost exclusively in Michigan.
ecurrent.com
Try Happi: Michigan’s First THC-Infused Beverage
Ever wished you could drink your cannabis? Well, with Happi, you can. “Meet Happi, a collection of cannabis-infused seltzers ready for any occasion,” greets every visitor to Happi’s website, a Michigan-made first-to-market THC-infused beverage. With society’s growing interest in health and cannabis, Happi aims to meet in the...
WILX-TV
Michiganders can now get digital license plates
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can now get a digital license plate. Michigan is the third state to get on board, along with California and Arizona. Michigan does not sell or profit from digital license plates, they must be purchased directly through Reviver. In addition to customizability options, the digital...
UpNorthLive.com
Firefighters from across Michigan called to help with paper mill fire in U.P.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fire crews from across the state are heading to the western Upper Peninsula to help relieve firefighters at a paper mill fire. The fire started Thursday night at Resolute Forest Products on the Michigan - Wisconsin border. The warehouse contained pulp and waste paper. Monday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Goes Viral For Talking About The Hauntings of Michigan’s Hell’s Bridge
True crime has become a huge part of the media. From podcasts to television series to Netflix specials, true crime stories have intrigued many people, including myself. Some people are wondering about the true crime stories and legends that have happened right here in the Mitten State. One of the...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Gets Extra $183 Million From Feds For Weatherization Program
As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raise awareness during Weatherization Month, MDHHS is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program...
This 1-Hour Drive Hits 3 Covered Bridges, a Donut Stop with Hard Cider, Pumpkin Patches & More
1 Hour of Driving Gets You a Day Loaded with Fall Fun. Don’t sleep on fall colors this year – we’ve got about a week to soak up prime fall colors in mid-October this year. If you’ve got one day to pack in fall activities, do this...
Lack of Rain Leads to Difficult Fall Harvest For Michigan Farmers
The lack of rain this past summer has forced many farmers to deal with a difficult harvest this fall. This was Michigan’s 22nd driest summer ever, a drastic change from last year’s wettest summer for Grand Traverse County. In July, the state saw about half the amount of...
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan
The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
Michigan septic inspection bill to protect water from leaks may spill into next legislative session
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan is the sole state in the nation without a statewide septic code and a bill in the state House is meant to remedy that, perhaps in the coming lame duck session. A Macomb County lawmaker said a point-of-sale septic inspection program works in his community...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 1