An unfortunate side effect of the season: Those creepy, crawly, smelly little insects known as stink bugs are back, and they want inside your home. First reported in Michigan in 2010, the brown marmorated stink bug is an invasive species that is now well established in much of the Lower Peninsula. These bugs can and do pose a threat to farmers, as they enjoy feasting on a number of fruit and vegetable crops, but this time of year they also become a general nuisance as they sneak into our homes in search of a warm place to spend the winter.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO