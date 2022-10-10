ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

5 ways to deal with home-invading stink bugs this fall

An unfortunate side effect of the season: Those creepy, crawly, smelly little insects known as stink bugs are back, and they want inside your home. First reported in Michigan in 2010, the brown marmorated stink bug is an invasive species that is now well established in much of the Lower Peninsula. These bugs can and do pose a threat to farmers, as they enjoy feasting on a number of fruit and vegetable crops, but this time of year they also become a general nuisance as they sneak into our homes in search of a warm place to spend the winter.
Nominate The Place With The Best Pasty In Michigan

Pasties are one of those foods that may not necessarily originate from Michigan, but we hold them sacred and there are some unwritten rules we have for them. Some eat them with gravy, some don't, but we always look at those who eat them with ketchup with a little disdain.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?

You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
Michigan triples low-income weatherization program with federal funds

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three times more low-income households in Michigan will qualify for a program to make their homes more weather tight and cut energy usage this year. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tripling its weatherization program thanks to an influx of funding from the nearly $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending bill passed earlier this year.
3 of Michigan’s most haunted lighthouses

As witnesses to centuries of Great Lakes history, Michigan’s lighthouses have plenty of stories within their walls — including some ghost stories, too. Author and historian Dianna Higgs Stampfler has brought many of those stories to light in her books “Haunted Great Lakes Lighthouses” (2019) and “Death & Lighthouses of the Great Lakes: A History of Misfortune & Murder” (2022). From murder mysteries to unexplained phenomena, the tales from our shoreline sentinels are especially spine-tingly this time of year.
Try Happi: Michigan’s First THC-Infused Beverage

Ever wished you could drink your cannabis? Well, with Happi, you can. “Meet Happi, a collection of cannabis-infused seltzers ready for any occasion,” greets every visitor to Happi’s website, a Michigan-made first-to-market THC-infused beverage. With society’s growing interest in health and cannabis, Happi aims to meet in the...
Michiganders can now get digital license plates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can now get a digital license plate. Michigan is the third state to get on board, along with California and Arizona. Michigan does not sell or profit from digital license plates, they must be purchased directly through Reviver. In addition to customizability options, the digital...
Michigan Gets Extra $183 Million From Feds For Weatherization Program

As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raise awareness during Weatherization Month, MDHHS is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program...
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario

I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened

It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
