Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine not associated with time of day of vaccination
A study in Japan finds antibody response to the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine does not vary depending on the time of day when the dose was received. Many physiological and behavioral functions including the immune system exhibit circadian rhythms. Several studies have investigated if the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines varies depending on the time of day when the dose was received, but results were dependent on type of vaccine, participants' age and sex. Now, a study conducted by scientists at Hokkaido University and colleagues in Japan has found no association between antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine and time of day of vaccination. They do add to the body of literature that could ultimately guide vaccination optimization. The findings were published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms.
News-Medical.net
BNT162b2 COVID-19 booster vaccine induces robust humoral responses independent of the interval between the first two doses
Several severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants have emerged due to genomic mutations. These variants have been categorized as variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization (WHO) based on the virulence and transmissibility relative to the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain. Background. VOCs...
scitechdaily.com
New Insights Into Eye Diseases: 3D Map Reveals DNA Organization Within Human Retina Cells
National Eye Institute (NEI) scientists have mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin. These are the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell’s nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into the regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study will be published today (October 7, 2022) in the journal Nature Communications.
scitechdaily.com
Groundbreaking Method “Starves” Highly-Lethal Cancer Tumors of Energy, Eradicating Them
New breakthrough in treating glioblastoma, a currently incurable type of cancer. Ground-breaking research at Tel Aviv University successfully eradicated glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer. The researchers achieved the result by developing a strategy based on their finding of two crucial mechanisms in the brain that promote tumor growth and survival: one shields cancer cells from the immune system, while the other provides the energy needed for rapid tumor growth. The research discovered that astrocytes, which are brain cells, regulate both methods, and that when they aren’t there, tumor cells die and are eliminated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover connection between stress-activated signaling and immune cell evasion in melanoma
Anti-cancer immune cells are critical to inhibiting the development and progression of tumors, and deregulation of the immune system can limit the ability of immune cells to identify and target cancer cells for destruction. Cancer cells are also subjected to various environmental stresses that impact their survival, such as nutrient deprivation, low oxygen levels and anti-cancer treatments. To continue to survive and overcome these stresses, cancer cells activate survival signaling pathways. PERK is a protein that is activated during stress-induced signaling, but how PERK activation in cancer cells contributes to immune cell evasion is unknown.
Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists finally discover how tumours 'hijack' healthy cells to spread around the body
A breakthrough in understanding how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments, according to experts. Scientists have discovered that cancer cells ‘hijack’ a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking about cancer. Despite being one of the main causes...
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
MedicalXpress
Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
News-Medical.net
CT and MRI scans fail to detect many pancreatic cancer cases, study reveals
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease.
News-Medical.net
Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients
The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
New Insights in How Pancreatic Cysts Progress to Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cysts have gained substantial attention in recent years because they represent one of the only precursors of pancreatic cancer identifiable through radiologic imaging. Although most of these cysts, also known as pancreatic intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs), will remain benign, a subset of these neoplasms will progress to invasive cancer. While the immune system has been thought to play a role in the progression of IPMNs into pancreatic cancer, the specific mechanisms of its role has been unclear.
Smithonian
Scientists Are Finding Fungi in Cancerous Tumors
Humans live in harmony with our microbiome—a collection of microorganisms in and on our bodies. Each person could host roughly 39 trillion of these tiny organisms, such as bacteria and fungi. Scientists have long understood that the microbiome is vital to our health. But now, two new studies show...
News-Medical.net
Study suggests colleagues and household members increase SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in hospital employees, not COVID-19 patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers conducted an observational study to assess severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seroprevalence and infection status among Jena University Hospital (JUH) employees. Background. JUH is the only hospital in the state of Jena in central Germany, with a...
News-Medical.net
Metformin reduces risk of severe COVID-19 in diabetic patients
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which is caused by infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), remains an urgent global public health crisis. Throughout the pandemic, individuals with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, are often at an increased risk of severe COVID-19. In fact, several inflammatory markers...
News-Medical.net
Study opens up new approaches for treating fatty liver disease
A study group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
A new study finds a promising approach toward developing broad-spectrum antiviral therapies
A new study conducted by the Ohio State University researchers has revealed a promising approach toward the development of broad-spectrum antiviral treatments that functions by stimulating a strong immune response capable of stopping the infection of several viruses, according to a press release published by the institution. In their experiments...
News-Medical.net
Observational study explores the real-world efficacy of oral antivirals against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant
A recent study published in The Lancet reported the real-world efficacy of oral antiviral therapies nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir, and molnupiravir on the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant, based on an observational study among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in Hong Kong. Background. Most evidence for...
News-Medical.net
Molnupiravir and nirmatrelvir-ritonavir treatments are effective in reducing mortality among high-risk COVID-19 patients
Since the beginning of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, scientists have worked relentlessly to understand different aspects of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The results of these studies have led to the identification of several therapeutics for treating patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection. For example, the utilization...
Comments / 0