Grist
Major insurer cuts off oil companies
It’s Tuesday, October 11, and it’s about to get harder for oil companies to protect their assets. Climate activists looking to cut off the fossil fuel industry’s access to insurance celebrated last week: The world’s largest reinsurance company, Munich Re, announced new restrictions on its coverage of fossil fuel projects. (Reinsurance contracts cover primary insurers to help them spread their risks.)
Exxon Mobil in talks to buy oil & gas producer Denbury -Bloomberg News
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) is considering a takeover of oil and gas producer Denbury Inc (DEN.N) and the talks are at a preliminary stage, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Exxon Mobil Shows Initial Interest In Denbury Takeover
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM has expressed preliminary interest in Denbury Inc DEN. No final decision has been made, and Exxon could opt against proceeding with a potential deal. If it goes through, it would be the biggest carbon-management investment since the Inflation Reduction Act was passed in August, Bloomberg reported, providing significant tax incentives for burying carbon dioxide.
BlackRock's Fink Defends Energy Investments Amid Criticism From 'Left And Right'
Larry Fink, chief executive of the world's biggest asset manager BlackRock Inc, on Wednesday defended his firm's energy investments after facing a backlash from lawmakers critical of its stance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. "Facts are not important with some sub-groups in this country," Fink told attendees at...
Indian Billionaire Tussling With Jeff Bezos On Rich List Looks To Raise $10B To Fund Expansion Into Clean Energy, Ports
The world’s biggest wealth gainer of this year and Asia's richest man — India’s Gautam Adani — is looking to raise at least $10 billion to fund the expansion of his conglomerate in clean energy and ports. What Happened: The billionaire's Adani Group is in the...
Brazilian tilapia farmer Tilabras secures USD 9.7 million investment from Ocean 14 Capital
London, U.K.-based private equity impact investment fund Ocean 14 Capital has invested over EUR 10 million (USD 9.7 million) in Brazilian tilapia producer Tilabras. Launched in 2019, Ocean 14 Capital, is seeking to build a portfolio of 20 to 25 holdings within three years that offer both environmental benefits for oceans and provide competitive financial gains for investors. Tilabras said it has developed “a planet-friendly model” for farming tilapia by feeding its fish on a fully-sustainable, vegan diet, while minimizing its CO2 footprint.
Exxon signs with top ammonia maker as its first client for decarbonization business
HOUSTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) fledging low carbon energy business on Wednesday struck its first commercial carbon storage deal under an effort to target a projected multi-trillion market by 2050.
Investors of Australia's top banks call for climate risk resolutions at AGMs
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Australia's three top banks on Monday called for resolutions at the upcoming annual general meetings asking the lenders how they would avoid financing new or expanded fossil fuel projects.
No Insurance for New Oil & Gas Projects: Munich Re
The world's largest reinsurance company will stop insuring new oil and gas projects beginning next April.
