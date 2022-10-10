ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major insurer cuts off oil companies

It’s Tuesday, October 11, and it’s about to get harder for oil companies to protect their assets. Climate activists looking to cut off the fossil fuel industry’s access to insurance celebrated last week: The world’s largest reinsurance company, Munich Re, announced new restrictions on its coverage of fossil fuel projects. (Reinsurance contracts cover primary insurers to help them spread their risks.)
Exxon Mobil Shows Initial Interest In Denbury Takeover

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM has expressed preliminary interest in Denbury Inc DEN. No final decision has been made, and Exxon could opt against proceeding with a potential deal. If it goes through, it would be the biggest carbon-management investment since the Inflation Reduction Act was passed in August, Bloomberg reported, providing significant tax incentives for burying carbon dioxide.
BlackRock's Fink Defends Energy Investments Amid Criticism From 'Left And Right'

Larry Fink, chief executive of the world's biggest asset manager BlackRock Inc, on Wednesday defended his firm's energy investments after facing a backlash from lawmakers critical of its stance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. "Facts are not important with some sub-groups in this country," Fink told attendees at...
Brazilian tilapia farmer Tilabras secures USD 9.7 million investment from Ocean 14 Capital

London, U.K.-based private equity impact investment fund Ocean 14 Capital has invested over EUR 10 million (USD 9.7 million) in Brazilian tilapia producer Tilabras. Launched in 2019, Ocean 14 Capital, is seeking to build a portfolio of 20 to 25 holdings within three years that offer both environmental benefits for oceans and provide competitive financial gains for investors. Tilabras said it has developed “a planet-friendly model” for farming tilapia by feeding its fish on a fully-sustainable, vegan diet, while minimizing its CO2 footprint.
