If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor-trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t watched the season finale of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” now streaming on Disney+. Throughout “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), repeatedly breaks the fourth wall by not only directly addressing the camera, but acknowledging that she exists in a Marvel Studios superhero TV show. In the season finale — pointedly titled “Whose Show Is This?” — Jennifer smashes out of the show entirely, jumping through the Disney+ portal to confront the writers of the show about why the finale is so needlessly convoluted with extraneous, nonsensical plot lines, including one about...
More true crime listens to get addicted to.
'Harry Potter' actor Robbie Coltrane appeared in two movies that George Harrison's HandMade Films produced. They put Coltrane on the map.
Legendary star of film, TV and the stage, Angela Lansbury, has died at the age of 96. The news was confirmed by the actress' family, who issued the following statement to Broadway World:. The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her...
Queen will unveil a previously unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury titled “Face It Alone” on Thursday. The band has been teasing the release with a series of billboards around the world that say “Queen – Face It Alone” and include a picture Mercury and a QR code. The signs first appeared in London and have since been spotted in Canada, Mexico, Japan and more.
