Ozzy Osbourne: “Randy Rhoads didn’t have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen”
Ozzy Osbourne offered some insight into the six-string rivalry between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The Prince Of Darkness gave an interview to the publication in time for his just-out solo album, Patient Number 9. A number of cut interview topics – including Rhoads’ opinion of Van Halen – made it onto a follow-up article.
"Not a single day has gone by where you weren't on my mind," Wolfgang Van Halen wrote in a tribute post to his late father Valerie Bertinelli and son Wolfgang Van Halen are paying tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen on the two-year anniversary of his death. After he died from cancer at age 65 in 2020, Eddie's ex-wife Bertinelli, 62 — whom he was married to from 1981 until 2007 — and the son they shared together remembered the rocker with warm tributes posted on their respective Instagram...
A personal look back at the music, life and times of the late, great guitar hero, Eddie Van Halen, the irreplaceable "Mozart of the guitar"
Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live for the First Time
In September, Red Hot Chili Peppers released the second single, “Eddie,” from their impending album. Return Of The Dream Canteen. The emotional track pays homage to Eddie Van Halen, who died in 2020. During their set at the Austin City Limits festival, the band played “Eddie” live for the first time.
Ozzy Osbourne has always been known as one of rock's wildest personalities and our photo gallery freezes some of his craziest moments. Ozzy's career is full of unbelievable stories, yet none is more infamous than the 1982 solo show in Des Moines, Iowa when he bit the head off of a bat. The Prince of Darkness -- who claimed the taste was "very salty" -- described the incident in an interview with Night Flight. “I thought it was one of those rubber bats," the rocker explained. "I picked it up and it was a real bat, you know?” The interviewer then asked if the bat was alive when he picked it up, and Ozzy admitted it was, “’Til I bit the head off it.”
British rock icon Roger Waters has been in some, well, hot water lately with controversial comments about a range of socio-political topics. Among them, the Ukraine war and "lies" of Russian war crimes, the United States' involvement aiding Ukraine in the conflict and also placing culpability on American and British Jewish people for the actions of Israel, as seen in the Pink Floyd founding member's latest explosive interview with Rolling Stone on October 4.
The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
Sydney Sweeney is continuing to make big moves in Hollywood. The 25-year-old actress will take the lead in Sony Pictures new Barbarella movie, according to Deadline. Sweeney is also expected to work as an executive producer on the film, which is based on the French comic book series by Jean-Claude Forest. It was originally turned into movie in 1968 starring Jane Fonda and John Phillip Law. Sweeney confirmed the news herself on Instagram, sharing a poster of Barbarella and writing, "Time to save the universe."
