ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Indigenous Peoples Day celebration set in Grand Park

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48C7YU_0iTMCywC00

A celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles, featuring Indigenous performers, blessings, speakers, entertainment and food and the lighting of City Hall in turquoise.

The celebration will be hosted by Los Angeles Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, a member of the Wyandotte Nation, who authored the 2017 ordinance that declared the second Monday in October in Los Angeles as Indigenous Peoples Day, replacing Columbus Day as a holiday on the city calendar.

“As a citizen of the Wyandotte Nation and the first Native American on the Los Angeles City Council, one of my sacred duties as an elected official has been to increase the visibility, dignity and representation of Native Americans and indigenous people,” O’Farrell told City News Service.

“Los Angeles is built on indigenous land. The Civic Center itself stands where a Tongva village once stood. Replacing a day honoring a person who never even set foot in the United States — and whose arrival in the Americas served as the catalyst for centuries of genocide against Native Americans — with a day honoring First Nations and indigenous people — was an important step for Los Angeles to take.

“At the time the City Council created Indigenous Peoples Day, in August 2017, the city of Los Angeles was the largest jurisdiction in the United States to take such an action. This was enormously powerful and a major step forward for our city. We cannot erase the sins of the past, but we can learn from our history, and make choices that move us toward a better future — one that is rooted in equity, and in a full accounting of the truth of the times that came before us.”

The 2017 ordinance also helped usher in the 2018 removal of the Christopher Columbus statue from Grand Park and O’Farrell’s 2021 introduction of the Indigenous LAnd Initiative, a series of policies including a formal apology from the city to Native American tribes for instances of violence, mistreatment and neglect committed by the city or that the city was associated with.

“The creation of Indigenous Peoples Day is more than just a day and it’s not simply the conclusion of an effort,” O’Farrell said. “It is the dawning of a new era in which Native Americans and Indigenous people are formally welcomed, embraced, and involved in the civic life of Los Angeles. This was long overdue, and promises a much brighter future for all of us.”

Los Angeles County also created an Indigenous Peoples Day holiday in place of Columbus Day.

City and county offices will be closed Monday, including libraries. Los Angeles County courts will be open. They were closed Sept. 23 for Native American Day.

Los Angeles Unified School District schools will be open. Metro buses and trains will run on a regular schedule, along with Metrolink trains.

In his proclamation declaring Monday as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, President Joe Biden said, “On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we honor the sovereignty, resilience, and immense contributions that Native Americans have made to the world and we recommit to upholding our solemn trust and treaty responsibilities to tribal nations, strengthening our nation-to-nation ties.

“For centuries, Indigenous peoples were forcibly removed from ancestral lands, displaced, assimilated, and banned from worshiping or performing many sacred ceremonies. Yet today, they remain some of our greatest environmental stewards.

“They maintain strong religious beliefs that still feed the soul of our nation. And they have chosen to serve in the United States Armed Forces at a higher rate than any other group. Native peoples challenge us to confront our past and do better, and their contributions to scholarship, law, the arts, public service and more continue to guide us forward.”

Columbus Day remains a federal holiday. There will be no U.S. Mail delivery and federal courts will be closed. Many banks are also expected to be closed.

In 1907, Colorado became the first state to declare Columbus Day a holiday, marking the anniversary of the day in 1492 a sailor on board the Pinta sighted land. The next day, the 90 crewmembers of Columbus’ three-ship fleet ventured onto the Bahamian island that he named San Salvador.

Columbus Day became a federal holiday in 1968, celebrated on the second Monday in October under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

In his proclamation declaring Monday as Columbus Day, Biden said, “In 1492, Christopher Columbus sailed from the Spanish port of Palos de la Frontera on behalf of Queen Isabella I and King Ferdinand II, but his roots trace back to Genoa, Italy.

“The story of his journey remains a source of pride for many Italian Americans whose families also crossed the Atlantic. His voyage inspired many others to follow and ultimately contributed to the founding of America, which has been a beacon for immigrants across the world.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sheenmagazine.com

Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line

Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
HeySoCal

Martinez: `broken heart’ announcement resigning from LA Council

After roughly three days of vitriolic calls for her resignation following the release of a 2021 recorded conversation in which she made a series of racist remarks, Nury Martinez said Wednesday she was broken-hearted to surrender her seat. She issued a lengthy statement announcing her departure from the council, reflecting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis

Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Investigating the History of Featherly Regional Park

When my dad was an elementary school student in the early 1970s, he remembers going with a friend to Featherly Regional Park in Anaheim as part of Fullerton’s Youth Science Center. It was there that they learned about edible plants native to Orange County. Located roughly 30 minutes away from Fullerton on Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, Featherly Regional Park has always been a natural riparian wilderness area. However, access to most of the park is now restricted, and the finest viewing opportunities are available from the Santa Ana River Bikeway which runs adjacent to the park.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles

From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
boulevardsentinel.com

How Northeast L.A. can weigh in on the City Council scandal

It is Day Two of the latest and arguably ugliest scandal ever to engulf the Los Angeles City Council and Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo are clinging to their council seats. But calls for their resignations keep multiplying, including one this afternoon from President Joe Biden.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Indigenous Peoples#Grand Park#Native American Day#The Wyandotte Nation#Native Americans#City News Service#Tongva#First Nations
HeySoCal

LA City Council considers virtual meeting Friday amid protests

The Los Angeles City Council may conduct Friday’s meeting virtually after both of its meetings this week were either delayed or adjourned due to protests calling for three of its members to resign over a leaked tape that included racist comments and political maneuvering over redistricting. Acting Council President...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week

Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
nypressnews.com

Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Mayoral candidates address LA City Hall scandal in debate

Political corruption and unity were at the forefront of the final Los Angeles mayoral debate Tuesday, as Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso discussed how they would fix a City Hall rocked by scandal and a city grappling with revelations of racist comments and backdoor maneuvering from some of its top leaders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy