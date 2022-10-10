Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
O-Ku Sushi and Poke Restaurant is a Good Place for Asian Food In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ players know BYU’s offense very talented
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU have spent much of the season ranked in the Top 25, but both fell out of the rankings following weekend losses. However, that doesn’t take away from this will be a very good football game. BYU (4-2) and Arkansas (3-3) are meeting for the first time on the football field. BYU’s offense is averaging 32 points per game. The driving force behind the offense is quarterback Jaren Hall. He has completed 129 of 188 passes for 1,558 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 39 rushes for 75 yards.
nwahomepage.com
Players pleased to see KJ Jefferson back practicing
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson has been cleared to practice this week and play against BYU on Saturday. That has put smiles on the faces of his teammates and coach. Jefferson suffered a head injury late against Alabama and didn’t play against Mississippi State. Sam Pittman talked about how Jefferson has looked in the two days of practice this week.
nwahomepage.com
Barry Odom to sideline, freshmen WRs continue at CB
FAYETTEVILLE — With Arkansas’ defense struggling in the secondary and also having issues stopping the run in recent games Sam Pittman continues to make changes. Among the changes is Pittman is moving defensive coordinator Barry Odom to the sideline instead of in the press box. On Wednesday he explained the reasoning for the move.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Arkansas players preview matchup with BYU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Provo, Utah this week to take on the BYU Cougars. This will be the first time these two teams have even matched up. Hear from Jordan Domineck, Hudson Clark, Luke Jones and Bryce Stephens on the matchup here:. Arkansas-BYU kickoff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas players Luke Jones and Bryce Stephens preview BYU game
Arkansas players Luke Jones and Bryce Stephens preview BYU game. Arkansas players Luke Jones and Bryce Stephens preview …. Arkansas players Luke Jones and Bryce Stephens preview BYU game. Firefighters battle two fires in NWA & the River …. Firefighters battle two fires in NWA & the River Valley. El...
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman talks red zone, short yardage issues
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has had some issues in the red zone and that was something Sam Pittman talked about on Monday. Arkansas been inside opponent’s red zone 26 times this season and came away with 19 scores. Of those 19 scores, 15 have been touchdowns while the other were Cam Little field goals. Pittman expressed some concern about the red zone issues and talked about how to get more touchdowns.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas players Jordan Domineck and Hudson Clark preview BYU game
Arkansas players Jordan Domineck and Hudson Clark preview BYU game. Arkansas players Jordan Domineck and Hudson Clark …. Arkansas players Jordan Domineck and Hudson Clark preview BYU game. Kids 5 to 11 now eligible for updated COVID booster. Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for the updated COVID-19...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Sam Pittman Monday Press Conference on BYU
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sam Pittman sits down with the press on Monday to wrap up his thoughts on Mississippi State week. He also details his thoughts on the upcoming matchup with BYU and the challenges he could potentially face.
RELATED PEOPLE
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh previews Red-White game and more
Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh previews Red-White game and more. Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh previews Red-White …. Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh previews Red-White game and more. Kids 5 to 11 now eligible for updated COVID booster. Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The...
nwahomepage.com
Creating an inclusive community in Springdale
Firefighters battle two fires in NWA & the River …. Firefighters battle two fires in NWA & the River Valley. El Salvadoran consul general visits Rogers students. El Salvadoran consul general visits Rogers students. UAMS Office of Community Health and Research moving …. UAMS Office of Community Health and Research...
Comments / 0