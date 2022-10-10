Read full article on original website
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a “broken disgrace" after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. He...
Correction: People-Kanye West story
NEW YORK — In a story published October 13, 2022, about JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West ending their business relationship, The Associated Press misspelled conservative activist Candace Owens’ first name as Candice.
Lamont, Stefanowski joust over the Republican’s work for Saudis
Gov. Ned Lamont said Bob Stefanowski's work for the Saudis calls into question his opponent’s fitness and independence.
Judge dismisses 1 of 5 counts against Trump dossier source
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A judge on Friday tossed out one of five counts against a think-tank analyst charged with lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump. The remaining four counts against Igor Danchenko will go to a...
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
HOUSTON — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action...
What The Jan. 6 Committee Has Accomplished So Far
The Capitol riot was just the tip of the iceberg of an attempt to overthrow American democracy ― and that's according to Donald Trump's own advisers.
