ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a “broken disgrace" after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. He...
POTUS
WRAL News

Correction: People-Kanye West story

NEW YORK — In a story published October 13, 2022, about JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West ending their business relationship, The Associated Press misspelled conservative activist Candace Owens’ first name as Candice.
CELEBRITIES
WRAL News

Judge dismisses 1 of 5 counts against Trump dossier source

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A judge on Friday tossed out one of five counts against a think-tank analyst charged with lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump. The remaining four counts against Igor Danchenko will go to a...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
WRAL News

Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily

HOUSTON — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action...
HOUSTON, TX
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy