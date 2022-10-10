Read full article on original website
Related
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers said he could not remember a time when there were as many economic “cross-currents” as there are right now.
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible
Fed Governor Waller: U.S. home prices could see a 'material correction'
RELATED PEOPLE
Cathie Wood says in an open letter to the Fed that it's time to stop hiking rates as leading inflation indicators plunge
Cathie Wood warned the Federal Reserve in an open letter that its interest rate hikes could spark a deflationary bust. She said leading inflationary indicators are falling, and that the Fed is overly focused on lagging indicators. "Could it be that the unprecedented 13-fold increase in interest rates during the...
Washington Examiner
Inflation hotter than expected in September in producer price index
Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, came in a bit hotter than expected at 8.5% for the year ending in September, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.7% the month before, but still a bit higher than...
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
Economists expect core inflation — which removes food and energy costs — to rebound in September. The median forecast sees the one-year rate rising to 6.5%, matching the 40-year high seen in March. An increase would make it even harder for the Fed to fight inflation without pulling...
A coming recession won't be as bad as 2008 if the Fed can avoid further policy mistakes, Mohamed El-Erian says
A potential recession wouldn't be as bad as 2008, Mohamed El-Erian said Thursday. However, the Fed needs to avoid making any further policy errors, the economist said. The biggest mistake the Fed can make now is stop hiking rates too soon, El-Erian added. Any recession on the horizon wouldn't be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
Wall Street closes lower as the Fed pounds rate hike drum
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.
Fed vice chair talks inflation, hotels hit by crime wave and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Tuesday that could impact trading. FED VICE CHAIR TALKS INFLATION: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday reiterated the U.S. central bank's plan to continue tightening monetary policy until there is clear evidence that inflation has slowed down, warning the U.S. economy will likely slow further as a result of elevated interest rates.
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. The cost of fresh and dry vegetables soared nearly 16% in September from August. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank president wants to curb inflation even if jobs are lost
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said Monday that getting inflation under control will be his top priority, even if it means losing jobs. "Ultimately, inflation is the most important thing to get under control. That's job one," Evans told CNBC on...
U.S. mortgage interest rates rise to highest level since 2006
Oct 12 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2006 as the housing sector continued to bear the brunt of tightening financial conditions, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday.
Americans' inflation expectations dropped again in September, New York Fed says
Consumer expectations for where inflation will be one year from now eased again in September, according to a key Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Tuesday, a potentially reassuring sign for the U.S. central bank as it tries to cool surging prices. The median expectation is that the...
Yellen says U.S. economy 'resilient' amid global headwinds
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought Wednesday to project confidence in the U.S. financial outlook while pledging vigilance in responding to “risks on the horizon.”She is offering that message as global finance leaders gather in Washington to discuss the increasingly dismal view of the global economy.“Our economy remains resilient in the face of global economic headwinds,” Yellen said in remarks prepared for delievery at a meeting on the sidelines of this week's annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and its sister-lending agency, the World Bank.Her remarks to the Bretton Woods Committee’s International Council crediting President Joe Biden's domestic...
kitco.com
Fed is locked into raising rates without pushing the economy into a recession
At least according to Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, the Fed may still be able to lower inflation without a sharp rise in unemployment and without pushing the economy into a recession. An assumption that only a few believe. The jobs report for September showed a decrease in monthly gains,...
September inflation report likely to show core prices surged to fresh 40-year high
The Labor Department is releasing the September inflation report on Thursday, which is expected to show that consumer prices continued to run near a 40-year high.
Average long-term US mortgage rates dip to 6.66% this week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked down modestly this week after six straight weeks of gains pushed rates to heights not seen in more than a decade, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession in 2008. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday...
Comments / 0