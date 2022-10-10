ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Washington Examiner

Inflation hotter than expected in September in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, came in a bit hotter than expected at 8.5% for the year ending in September, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.7% the month before, but still a bit higher than...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Price Stability#Business Industry#Chicago Federal Reserve#Cnbc
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
BUSINESS
Fox Business

Fed vice chair talks inflation, hotels hit by crime wave and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Tuesday that could impact trading. FED VICE CHAIR TALKS INFLATION: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday reiterated the U.S. central bank's plan to continue tightening monetary policy until there is clear evidence that inflation has slowed down, warning the U.S. economy will likely slow further as a result of elevated interest rates.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. The cost of fresh and dry vegetables soared nearly 16% in September from August. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Yellen says U.S. economy 'resilient' amid global headwinds

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought Wednesday to project confidence in the U.S. financial outlook while pledging vigilance in responding to “risks on the horizon.”She is offering that message as global finance leaders gather in Washington to discuss the increasingly dismal view of the global economy.“Our economy remains resilient in the face of global economic headwinds,” Yellen said in remarks prepared for delievery at a meeting on the sidelines of this week's annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and its sister-lending agency, the World Bank.Her remarks to the Bretton Woods Committee’s International Council crediting President Joe Biden's domestic...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy