Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers said he could not remember a time when there were as many economic “cross-currents” as there are right now.
The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible
Fed Governor Waller: U.S. home prices could see a 'material correction'
Cathie Wood says in an open letter to the Fed that it's time to stop hiking rates as leading inflation indicators plunge
Cathie Wood warned the Federal Reserve in an open letter that its interest rate hikes could spark a deflationary bust. She said leading inflationary indicators are falling, and that the Fed is overly focused on lagging indicators. "Could it be that the unprecedented 13-fold increase in interest rates during the...
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
Economists expect core inflation — which removes food and energy costs — to rebound in September. The median forecast sees the one-year rate rising to 6.5%, matching the 40-year high seen in March. An increase would make it even harder for the Fed to fight inflation without pulling...
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. The cost of fresh and dry vegetables soared nearly 16% in September from August. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November.
UBS says the surging US dollar has yet to hit its peak, because the Fed doesn't think its job is done yet
The surging US dollar faltered this week as hopes grew for a Fed pivot away from jumbo rate hikes. But the Fed is unlikely to start cutting rates, which means the greenback has room to rise, UBS said. The Ukraine war is dragging on, which will weigh on the euro...
Fed vice chair talks inflation, hotels hit by crime wave and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Tuesday that could impact trading. FED VICE CHAIR TALKS INFLATION: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday reiterated the U.S. central bank's plan to continue tightening monetary policy until there is clear evidence that inflation has slowed down, warning the U.S. economy will likely slow further as a result of elevated interest rates.
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Wall Street closes lower as the Fed pounds rate hike drum
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.
Stocks fall, yields jump as Fed holds firm on hikes
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell while the dollar and Treasury yields jumped on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials showed little sign of backing away from interest rate hikes ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report.
What Friday’s jobs report means for Fed’s inflation fight
WASHINGTON — For most Americans, Friday’s September jobs report was welcome news: Businesses kept hiring at a brisk pace, unemployment fell back to a half-century low and average pay rose. Yet for the Federal Reserve, the jobs figures highlight how little progress they’re making in their fight against...
U.S. dollar soars to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 24-year peak versus the yen on Wednesday, holding above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while sterling rose after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors pondered the Bank of England's next steps.
The Fed’s Powell is risking a recession to crush inflation. A lot of Democrats are OK with that.
The extraordinary show of bipartisan support — Powell’s policies are widely backed by Republicans — is a reflection of both the years he has spent cultivating relationships on Capitol Hill.
Fed's Brainard warns higher interest rates will further slow US economy
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday reiterated the U.S. central bank's plan to continue tightening monetary policy until there is clear evidence that inflation has slowed down, warning the U.S. economy will likely slow further as a result of elevated interest rates. "Monetary policy will be restrictive for...
U.S. mortgage interest rates rise to highest level since 2006
Oct 12 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2006 as the housing sector continued to bear the brunt of tightening financial conditions, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday.
Cathie Wood to Fed: You're Raising Rates too High
Wood has posited for months that the economy is suffering from deflation and is already in a recession. Never let mediocre performance at your own job prevent you from telling others how to do their job. Money manager Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) has a five-year return totaling...
Goldman raises Fed rate hike forecast after Powell's hawkish stance
Goldman Sachs strategists see the Federal Reserve charting an even more aggressive course of interest rate increases after the U.S. central bank took an increasingly hawkish stance during its two-day meeting. The bank's economists — led by Jan Hatzius — said in an analyst note on Thursday that they expect...
