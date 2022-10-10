CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with the 2020 shooting deaths of two brothers in the Lee-Harvard neighborhood was arrested Tuesday by federal agents in Houston. David Spivey, 23, was wanted by Cleveland police on two counts of aggravated murder for the shooting deaths of Devonte King, 22, and Domenique King, 26. Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force took Spivey into custody at residence in Houston.

