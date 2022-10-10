ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clint Dunlap
2d ago

Cleveland clinic is in the works to aquire east Cleveland so the whole police force will be looking for jobs effectively December 1st 2022

Unapologetic
2d ago

I’m starting to think there police are incompetent and don’t have any brains because why is it they always chasing someone and it end in a crash. Do any of them have any common sense to know when to end a chase. How more people do they need to kill. I’m starting to believe in order to be a police officer one of the requirements is not to have a brain or have a lack of judgment.

Cindy Fulford
2d ago

east Cleveland police officers are Thirsty to catch anyone they are not supposed to come out of their jurisdiction smh and like someone else said they always end up having people to crash....they like it it wether they hurt or kill anyone knowing it's unsafe to chase people. they are also some of them are not to be trusted their stealing out of their office and stealing from the people they stop ...don't trust east Cleveland at all ..they go chase the wrong ones smh..some people is not going to let them keep chasing them. .

