Military

US warns North Korea it could increase 'steps that are taken in response' if it continues missile launches

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions." Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
North Korea Announces a New ‘Nuclear Law’

According to experts quoted by Voice of America, the declaration could threaten the Kim regime itself, especially if it’s followed by the actual use of the weapons. Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un officially declared that nation a nuclear weapons state, declaring that North Korea will not give up its nuclear capability.
Kim Jong Un Vows To 'Hit And Wipe Out' Enemies, Says 'Tactical' Nuclear Drills Were Warnings For US And Its Allies

Kim Jong Un has vowed to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets after showcasing his country’s nuclear capabilities in recent missile launches. What Happened: North Korea said its recent barrage of missile launches was a “severe warning” in response to joint naval exercises carried out by South Korea and the U.S., which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the state media KCNA Watch reported.
Kim Jong Un
Ronald Reagan
Russia to evacuate top security officers and their families from occupied regions in Ukraine: report

Russia is preparing to evacuate senior officers in the Federal Security Service (FSB) and their families from occupied areas of Ukraine, Kyiv on Wednesday claimed. According to the National Resistance Center (NRC), which is a civilian resistance office launched by the Ukrainian government following Russia’s invasion, senior Russian officers in the FSB have been "informed about the evacuation routes."
North Korean missile launch raises alarm in Washington

The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
South Korea
Japan
North Korean fighter jets and bombers breached special reconnaissance line today says South Korea

A dozen North Korean jets conducted a firing drill in formation on Thursday afternoon, following the DPRK’s launch of two short-range ballistic missiles earlier in the day. Eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation north of the inter-Korean air border at around 2 p.m. for around an hour, appearing to carry out air-to-surface firing exercises, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
