Georgia pastor’s wife dies week after she was struck in head by stray bullet while sleeping: report
The wife of a Georgia pastor reportedly shot in the head while asleep next to her husband in their DeKalb County home died from her injuries a week later.
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Chicago woman charged with dismembering her landlord found in freezer after getting eviction notice
A Chicago woman is charged with murder after her landlord was found dismembered inside a freezer and bloody rags were found at a nearby beach.
US warns North Korea it could increase 'steps that are taken in response' if it continues missile launches
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions." Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
North Korea Announces a New ‘Nuclear Law’
According to experts quoted by Voice of America, the declaration could threaten the Kim regime itself, especially if it’s followed by the actual use of the weapons. Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un officially declared that nation a nuclear weapons state, declaring that North Korea will not give up its nuclear capability.
Kim Jong Un Vows To 'Hit And Wipe Out' Enemies, Says 'Tactical' Nuclear Drills Were Warnings For US And Its Allies
Kim Jong Un has vowed to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets after showcasing his country’s nuclear capabilities in recent missile launches. What Happened: North Korea said its recent barrage of missile launches was a “severe warning” in response to joint naval exercises carried out by South Korea and the U.S., which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the state media KCNA Watch reported.
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier races to North Korea after Kim’s biggest missile launch ever that can hit US bases
A US Navy aircraft carrier group is steaming to North Korea in a show of force after Kim's most worrying rocket launch yet. The hermit regime test-fired a nuclear capable ballistic missile farther than ever before, prompting air raid warnings in Japan as it flew overhead. The rocket flew 2,800...
South Korea scrambles fighter jets as Kim Jong-un deploys a dozen warplanes in chilling formation for bombing drills
SOUTH Korea frantically scrambled fighers jets after Kim Jong-un flew 12 warplanes close to the border today. Eight fighter jets and four bombers glided in a chilling formation and are believed to have carried out air-to-surface firing drills, according to South Korea's military. It came hours after Kim fired two...
South Korea accidentally hit its own base with missile while warning the North
The South Korean military accidentally hit its own Air Force base during a joint exercise it was conducting with the U.S. The incident did not result in any casualties, although it left a lot of civilians in the area worried. Tensions between North and South Korea have always run rife...
Russia to evacuate top security officers and their families from occupied regions in Ukraine: report
Russia is preparing to evacuate senior officers in the Federal Security Service (FSB) and their families from occupied areas of Ukraine, Kyiv on Wednesday claimed. According to the National Resistance Center (NRC), which is a civilian resistance office launched by the Ukrainian government following Russia’s invasion, senior Russian officers in the FSB have been "informed about the evacuation routes."
Gingrich on Tulsi Gabbard leaving Democratic Party: People drifting away from the left's 'weird' policies
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich reacted to the news Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party, calling her an 'independent maverick' on 'Fox & Friends.'
North Korean missile launch raises alarm in Washington
The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
South Korea's 'Slam Eagle' Fighter Jet Compared to North Korea's Warplanes
North Korea hasn't added new combat aircraft to its arsenal in over 30 years, according to one recent report.
2 dead, 6 hurt in Wisconsin crash after bus rolls over, catches fire
Two people died, 6 were injured after a bus rolled over and caught fire in Wisconsin Wednesday morning. The freeway is still closed, according to local media outlets.
Mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon pictured for first time since boy’s disappearance
Leilani Simon, the mother of a missing Georgia 1-year-old, was photographed outside her home Wednesday, one week after she reported Quinton Simon missing.
Georgia high school football star’s girlfriend speaks out about harrowing shooting on couple’s date night
Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt's girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, recalled the shooting outside a Dave & Buster's and shares her decision to forgive the murder suspects.
North Korean fighter jets and bombers breached special reconnaissance line today says South Korea
A dozen North Korean jets conducted a firing drill in formation on Thursday afternoon, following the DPRK’s launch of two short-range ballistic missiles earlier in the day. Eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation north of the inter-Korean air border at around 2 p.m. for around an hour, appearing to carry out air-to-surface firing exercises, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
Apartments owned by Warnock's church evict 'homeless' tenants while senator receives hefty housing stipend
An apartment complex in Atlanta largely owned by Sen. Raphael Warnock's Ebenezer Baptist Church has been evicting tenants while the church pays him a large housing stipend.
Belgian woman in her 20s 'euthanized' after suffering mental trauma in Brussels airport bombing
Shanti De Corte, 23, survived the 2016 Brussels airport bombing but suffered from depression and anxiety in the years since, choosing to be euthanized earlier this year.
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
