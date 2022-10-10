Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Board of Adjustments Members Needed
The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two seats on its Board of Adjustments, each for a full three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. All five commission members must be residents of Cottonwood living within the incorporated city limits.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Needs Volunteers
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, and the Parks Arts and Recreation Commission. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
SignalsAZ
Historic Partnership Agreement Signed by Northern AZ Colleges
The four community college districts covering all of northern Arizona have entered into a historic partnership agreement to help better serve students. The presidents of Coconino Community College, Mohave Community College, Northland Pioneer College, and Yavapai College recently signed an intergovernmental agreement called the Northern Arizona Community College Partnership (NACCP).
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Receives United Way Top Donor Award
The Town of Prescott Valley in September received a Top Donor Award from United Way of Yavapai County. For the past three years, Town employees have donated to the annual campaign, raising an average of $11,767 each year. The Town will kick off the Town’s 2022-2023 campaign this month, with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – October 10th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Barry Barbe, Brad Fain Discuss Barbe’s Expansion into Prescott Valley | Living a Good Life
In this podcast episode of Living a Good Life with Brad Fain, CEO, Fain Signature Group, Barry Barbe, Prescott’s celebrated chef – entrepreneur announces his expansion into Prescott Valley. He shares with host Brad Fain his passion for cuisine, connecting with community and design of community.Living a Good Life Podcast.
theprescotttimes.com
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Lieutenant Kaufman Graduates from FBI Academy
Prescott Valley Police Lieutenant Jason Kaufman graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy on September 13, 2022. The 10- week course takes place at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. During the Academy, Lt. Kaufman studied Leadership for Crisis Negotiations, Contemporary Issues and Media Relations, Psychology of...
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona next month
A popular discount retail store recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley man injured in crash that left Kansas sheriff’s deputy dead
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (3TV/CBS 5/KWCH/Gray News) — An on-duty Kansas sheriff’s deputy was killed late last week in a crash involving an SUV driven by a man from Prescott Valley. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter was killed in the crash that happened around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12news.com
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery presents the YC Faculty Art Exhibition
An eclectic art exhibition this fall will show new work by Yavapai College Prescott’s many artist-educators. The 2022 YC Faculty Art Exhibition will present paintings, drawings, sculpture, woodwork, ceramics, jewelry, and video art by 19 members of the college’s Visual Arts Department. Featured Artists include Brandelyn Andres, John...
prescottenews.com
Three Injured in Off-Highway Vehicle Rollover in Walker – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
Last night at approximately 9 pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) rollover at the 5-points intersection off Big Bug Mesa Road and Poland Road in Prescott. An OHV with four adult occupants rolled over on its side, resulting in multiple injuries. One woman whose...
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
Comments / 0