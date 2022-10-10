Ziebart in Troy Expands to Seven Countries, Including Greece and The Netherlands

Ziebart International Corp., an automotive appearance and protection services company in Troy, announced it has expanded its 36-country reach, signing master franchise agreements in seven new countries, including The Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kuwait, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Greece.

“We continue to see heightened demand for vehicle protection services domestically and overseas,” says Thomas A. Wolfe, president and CEO of Ziebart International Corp. “As more consumers understand the value of investing in their current vehicles to keep them protected and looking like new, we foresee ongoing interest from master franchisees looking to bring Ziebart to their respective countries.”

The first Ziebart location in The Netherlands had a soft opening in late August with an official opening planned for late September. A franchise agreement for a new location in Azerbaijan was recently signed, along with a location in Kuwait, both set to open in mid-October.

In addition, there will be a new location in Iraq that will open in November. The Ivory Coast location is planning to open in early December, and both Nigeria and Greece locations are planning to open their doors in early 2023.

A global automotive aftermarket report projects the growth of $542 billion by 2026, up from $438 billion in 2020. With that growth in mind, Ziebart is expected to experience consistent growth in markets across the globe, breaking ground in even more countries soon.

In addition, the franchise also opened three new locations last year in Ontario, N.Y., Irmo, S.C., and its Australia location. These new franchise locations are owned and operated by existing multi-unit operators, as well as new franchise owners.

“The concept of extending the life of your vehicle is something that will always cross-cultural borders,” says Naji Younes, vice president of international business development. “Wanting to protect your car from the elements and looking and feeling new is universal.”

Backed by more than 60 years of experience in automotive aftermarket franchising, Ziebart is actively seeking qualified franchise prospects to join its growing global network.

