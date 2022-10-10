Read full article on original website
Global warming could see invasive crop-destroying stink bugs travel further in the US
Stink bugs, formally known as “brown marmorated stink bugs,” are invasive to 40 different states in the U.S. and are detrimental to many crops. To make matters worse, a new study by Washington State University is suggesting these insects are bound to increase their presence as global warming worsens, according to a press release by the institution published last month.
Insects Are Feasting on Plants Like Never Before, And The Consequences Are Unknown
For eons, plants and insects have lived in a delicate dance, of pollinators giving life to flowering plants and plants feeding the insect masses. But a new study suggests that insects are feasting on plants more so now than in the past 66.8 million years. "The difference in insect damage...
What Plants Grow Best In October?
Newsweek have spoken to the experts to find out what plants you can grow throughout October's chilly weather.
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Michigan Farm Faces Closure After Spraying Human Sewage on Vegetables
The importance of washing your produce before eating it cannot be stressed enough. It’s not just because of the bugs hiding in your favorite fruits and vegetables, either. Washing produce rinses away soil, pesticides, and microbes. A little cold water can protect you from a variety of potentially deadly illnesses.
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
Upworthy
These 'edible cities' turned parks into orchards where people are free to pick whatever they need
In the city of Andernach, Germany, anyone who lives or happens to be in the town of 30,000 people is encouraged to pluck and take whatever they want from the fruiting trees and bushes in the town center. The town, which sits in the Rhine River Valley, is among the growing number of "edible cities" across the globe. Speaking to The Washington Post, organizers revealed that since launching the initiative in 2010, there has never been a problem with people taking more than they need. Irrespective of whether someone grabs a single pear or a bag full of potatoes and artichokes, there is more than enough produce to go around every year.
How to get rid of ground squirrels moving to your yard in a California drought year
Q. Since the drought, ground squirrels have taken over my yard. Due to water restrictions, I let my back lawn go brown and the ground squirrels have built burrows in my backyard. They are very destructive. The squirrels have chewed up drip line and have eaten several plants in my yard. Now they are building a burrow under the corner of my garage. What can I do to rid my yard of these pests?
gardeningknowhow.com
Benefits Of Planting In Fall Vs. Spring Vegetable Plots
On the surface, it would make sense that the exact same veggies planted in both the spring and fall would perform the same. Yet, often they don’t. Many gardeners discover fall gardens produce higher yields of better quality produce. So why is fall better than spring for planting cool weather vegetables?
US News and World Report
California's Drought Withers Tomatoes, Pushing Grocery Prices Higher
FIREBAUGH, Calif. (Reuters) - A lack of rain and snow in central California and restricted water supplies from the Colorado River in the southernmost part of the state have withered summer crops like tomatoes and onions and threatened leafy greens grown in the winter. That has added pressure to grocery...
natureworldnews.com
Bird Flu Trend May Be a Threat to Factory Farming
"An urgent caution to avoid factory farming," according to the bird flu. According to experts, more intensive farming practices increase the lethal disease spillovers between cattle and wildlife. Giving Warning. Scientists studying wildlife health have cautioned that governments must take immediate action to alter the way animals are raised if...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean harvest still behind average
The USDA released its 27th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Oct. 2, 96% of corn has reached the...
Bird flu spreads to Southern California, infecting chickens, wild birds and other animals
A highly infectious bird flu that has felled millions of birds globally is in California. Experts worry it could affect our food supply.
Washington Examiner
New Zealand scientists feed cows 'Kowbucha' to reduce methane-emitting burps
Cows in New Zealand will be fed "Kowbucha" probiotics to reduce their burps, which release methane into the air. The powder is blended into a milk-like liquid that is fed to the calves at the Massey University farm in Palmerston North, New Zealand. New Zealand pledged to cut emissions of gases produced by livestock by 10% on 2017 levels by 2030 and by up to 47% by 2050, according to Reuters.
Phys.org
Thrips show promise in controlling the invasive Brazilian peppertree in Florida
Brazilian peppertree thrips (Pseudophilothrips ichini) showed promise as biological control agents for invasive Brazilian peppertree populations in Florida according to a recent study published in Florida Entomologist. Thrips are common insect pests on horticultural plants, but specialized Brazilian peppertree thrips from South America feed exclusively on the Brazilian peppertree's leaves...
BBC
Rare woodpecker returns to Dorset 'due to organic farming'
A woodpecker that was thought to have almost died out locally has been spotted on a farm and experts believe it is due to organic farming practices. The lesser spotted woodpecker was seen at Hollis Mead Organic Dairy Farm in Corscombe by the Dorset Wildlife Trust (DWT) during a regular survey.
Suddenly Seeing More Ladybugs in Michigan? This Might Be Why
I came home to a very peculiar sight yesterday. It was about 1 p.m. and a gorgeous day. I opened up the door to my patio only to discover that it was occupied by about 20 ladybugs. Now, I've seen them here and there throughout the Summer months but, why...
earth.com
Non-native species can have unexpected benefits
Over the past half a century, scientific awareness of non-native species – often called “invasive species” – has increased substantially, to the point where anyone with a “green conscience” has heard of them and their negative impacts. However, according to a new study led by Brown University, the long-standing biases against these species have hindered the acknowledgement and understanding of some of their benefits.
Why planting new forests could do more harm than good
Tree plantations often can’t compete with natural forests in terms of carbon storage and ecosystem benefits. Deposit PhotosMisguided projects to plant trillions of trees distract from the real work of controlling carbon emissions and reining in climate change.
Scientists Find Forever Chemicals in Multiple Insecticides
There’s an old adage cautioning people about situations in which the cure for a particular condition ends up being worse than the disease it’s meant to address. And perhaps everything old is new again, because the presence of PFAS — or “forever chemicals” — has been detected in a number of ubiquitous places, pointing to the ways in which they have become intertwined with nearly every aspect of everyday life.
