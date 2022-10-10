ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts

The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit is asking for assistance locating Jeffrey Freeman, 43, who is wanted for trafficking cocaine and heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and forgery.  The warrants for Freeman’s arrest were the result of one of the largest narcotics seizures in the department’s history, according to a statement released […] The post Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Marietta police investigating fatal car crash

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta police said they are investigating a pedestrian-car collision that killed a man late Tuesday night. The department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP Unit, is putting together the pieces to determine what happened in front of the Marietta Park & Ride Lot on South Marietta Parkway.
MARIETTA, GA
Warrant: Rome man breaks neck of crying infant, tries to smother twin sister

ROME, Ga. - A 22-year-old Rome man is being accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to use a pillow on her twin sister, according to an arrest warrant. Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Records indicate the...
ROME, GA
Argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing, police say

ATLANTA - A 23-year-old woman is healing in the hospital after being stabbed by another woman she said she knew. Police said the two ladies were having an argument at an apartment building on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. Words turned into blows, and police said one of the women...
ATLANTA, GA
Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize. The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

