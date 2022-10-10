Read full article on original website
Deputies find body tied up with duct tape, 3 people arrested in Lithia Springs
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested in connection to a body found tied up with tape in a Lithia Springs home, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Deputies were dispatched to a home at 2756 East County Line Rd concerning a possible homicide on Sept....
Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts
The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit is asking for assistance locating Jeffrey Freeman, 43, who is wanted for trafficking cocaine and heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and forgery. The warrants for Freeman’s arrest were the result of one of the largest narcotics seizures in the department’s history, according to a statement released […] The post Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
More than $1.7M of drugs, $220K in cash found in 2 Atlanta stash houses; suspect on the run
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is actively searching for a man wanted after officials found of $1.7M of drugs, over $200K in cash, and fraudulent identification connected to him in two Atlanta apartments. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The police department said warrants...
fox5atlanta.com
Hearing for Sugarloaf Mills shooting suspects
Two men, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, appeared in court in Gwinnett County. They're accused of murdering 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt.
Video shows persons of interest in deadly double shooting in Downtown Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta have released a new video which investigators say shows a persons of interest in a deadly double shooting late last month. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Baker and Williams streets. Atlanta police say the two victims were driven to Grady Memorial Hospital where one man died days later.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver on I-285 west found dead in crashed car following shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Man, who was shot, crashed while driving along Interstate 285 westbound just west of the Interstate 675 exit on Tuesday afternoon, DeKalb County police say. DeKalb County police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed the man. Police say officers responded to the scene...
Customer injured in shooting at DeKalb McDonald’s
One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon that also damaged a McDonald’s location in South DeKalb County, officials confirmed.
Driver found shot to death in crashed vehicle on I-285, shutting all lanes down
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-285 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down all lanes of the highway. According to DeKalb police dispatch, officers are responding to a call of a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-285 near I-675.
Death of pastor’s wife who was shot through wall now being investigated as homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are now investigating the death of a DeKalb County pastor’s wife as a homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lashunda Ellison, 50, died Monday after she was shot at her home in Decatur. Her...
DeKalb police investigating hit and run near GBI office, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run near the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Decatur. A neighbor called and informed Channel 2 two MARTA buses were stopped and traffic was at a standstill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta police investigating fatal car crash
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta police said they are investigating a pedestrian-car collision that killed a man late Tuesday night. The department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP Unit, is putting together the pieces to determine what happened in front of the Marietta Park & Ride Lot on South Marietta Parkway.
fox5atlanta.com
Warrant: Rome man breaks neck of crying infant, tries to smother twin sister
ROME, Ga. - A 22-year-old Rome man is being accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to use a pillow on her twin sister, according to an arrest warrant. Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Records indicate the...
fox5atlanta.com
Argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing, police say
ATLANTA - A 23-year-old woman is healing in the hospital after being stabbed by another woman she said she knew. Police said the two ladies were having an argument at an apartment building on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. Words turned into blows, and police said one of the women...
South Fulton Police Department temporarily relocates outside city limits due to emergency
ATLANTA — The South Fulton Police Department has been looking for a new headquarters for the last couple years. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Lt. Jubal Rogers, who explained why South Fulton police said it’s an emergency situation. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they haven’t...
Atlanta Police Department to buy back guns at Saturday event
The Atlanta Police Department wants to get guns off the streets and out of the wrong hands....
Explosion at Fairburn tire shop lands 1 in the hospital, officials say
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn fire officials are investigating what caused an explosion inside a tire shop that left one person injured on Tuesday afternoon. An explosion inside Fairburn Tire on SW Broad St. caused the building to catch on fire, officials confirmed. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in Elijah DeWitt shooting remain in jail while awaiting bond hearing for murder charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old Jefferson High School student and football player's funeral is Wednesday. Loved ones will gather to lay Elijah DeWitt to rest one week after a bullet cut his life short and hours after his accused killers faced a judge in Gwinnett County. Law enforcement arrested...
Clayton County woman says she was a victim of a TikTok car break-in trend
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The TikTok challenge to steal Kias and Hyundais strikes again in metro Atlanta. This time, in Clayton County, where a woman says her car was broken into, driven around her neighborhood, and crashed into another vehicle. She wanted to remain anonymous for her safety. "[Clayton...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize. The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to...
Attempted carjacking, shooting prompts investigation in downtown Atlanta
A crash has closed a downtown Atlanta intersection on Tuesday morning while police conduct an investigation.
