Read full article on original website
Related
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto Hoops Hype reports that the Phoenix Suns have waived Frank Jackson. The former Duke men's basketball star was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star
On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Matthew Hurt. In 2021, Hurt averaged 18.3 points per game for Duke men's basketball.
Boston Celtics Waive Former Knicks And Spurs Forward
The Boston Celtics decided to waive forward Luka Samanic on Monday. Samanic signed a training camp deal with Boston on September 22.
Duke treasure looking like Spurs starting point guard
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich recently hinted that center Jakob Poeltl is the team's only guaranteed starter. But in each of the Spurs' three preseason games thus far, beloved Duke basketball product Tre Jones has served as their starting point guard — and seemingly not because ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
lastwordonsports.com
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA・
Mavs’ Luka Doncic Ranked as Best NBA Guard Ahead of Steph Curry, Ja Morant
Bleacher Report ranked the NBA’s top 25 guards, and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic topped the list ahead of Steph Curry, Ja Morant, Trae Young and many others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CJ McCollum nickname for Zion Williamson will get Pelicans fans hyped
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans this upcoming NBA season and the big reason is the anticipated return of Zion Williamson. Williamson missed all of last season with a foot injury but has been cleared for game action. He has played in preseason so far and has drawn strong praise, but none as big as most recently from his Pelicans teammate, CJ McCollum.
Yardbarker
Knicks surpass Lakers as most in-demand NBA team on StubHub
After a busy offseason, the New York Knicks are the NBA’s most in-demand team entering the 2022-23 season, according to StubHub’s ticket sales. For the last five seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have had the best-selling tickets on StubHub, but they were surpassed by the Knicks this year. New York has seen their ticket sales nearly triple from last October to now.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are stuck in a perpetual rebuild after finishing with a record of 30-52 last season. The Kings have not qualified for the NBA Playoffs since the 2005-2006 season. We are talking about 17 years of ineptitude.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors and Bucks at the top with season approaching
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 regular season starting here soon, teams are pretty much set with their rosters.
NBA・
Tri-City Herald
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Pumps Brakes on Dameon Pierce Rookie of Year Talks
When the season began, Houston Texans fans everywhere were hopeful for the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. However, early in the season, the Texans eased Pierce into the offense as he continued his transition to the NFL. Now, though, Pierce has burst onto the scene over the last...
Tri-City Herald
CFP Mock 12-Team Bracket: Hope Not Lost For Teams Like Texas, FSU
Halfway through the college football season, we bring you bad news: If your team has lost two or more games, it has likely been eliminated from the four-team College Football Playoff. In some cases, if your team has lost one game, it is also a longshot to advance to the postseason.
theScore
Memphis extends coach Hardaway on 6-year, $16.5M contract
Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway agreed on a six-year contract extension worth $16.5 million plus incentives. It runs through April 2028. "As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted," Hardaway said Wednesday. The Tigers have gone...
Tri-City Herald
4 Biggest Problems Holding Broncos Offense Back
With mile-high expectations comes mile-high criticism when there's a failure to meet them. Here lately, the criticism aimed at the Denver Broncos is higher than Mount Everest. With shaky offensive performances, at best, through the first five weeks of the season, questions about the viability of this young, new coaching staff have been raised at a meteoric rate — to little surprise.
Tri-City Herald
Rashaad Penny successful surgery on 3 leg issues. Expected to play in 2023. For Seahawks?
Rashaad Penny’s major injury was triply bad. The Seahawks announced their lead running back who sustained a season-ending injury last weekend in their loss at New Orleans had successful surgery Tuesday performed by two team physicians at the Seattle Surgery Center. Doctors Ed Khalfayan and Nick Seibert repaired a...
Tri-City Herald
Young Ravens Safeties Have to Fill Void for Loss of Marcus Williams
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rookie Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone will need to grow up fast. The two safeties will see increased reps with veteran Marcus William out indefinitely with a dislocated wrist. "I expect those guys to continue to grow and to play well," coach John Harbaugh said...
Comments / 0