NBA

BlueDevilCountry

Duke treasure looking like Spurs starting point guard

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich recently hinted that center Jakob Poeltl is the team's only guaranteed starter. But in each of the Spurs' three preseason games thus far, beloved Duke basketball product Tre Jones has served as their starting point guard — and seemingly not because ...
DURHAM, NC
Matthew Hurt
Jacob Gilyard
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum nickname for Zion Williamson will get Pelicans fans hyped

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans this upcoming NBA season and the big reason is the anticipated return of Zion Williamson. Williamson missed all of last season with a foot injury but has been cleared for game action. He has played in preseason so far and has drawn strong praise, but none as big as most recently from his Pelicans teammate, CJ McCollum.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Knicks surpass Lakers as most in-demand NBA team on StubHub

After a busy offseason, the New York Knicks are the NBA’s most in-demand team entering the 2022-23 season, according to StubHub’s ticket sales. For the last five seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have had the best-selling tickets on StubHub, but they were surpassed by the Knicks this year. New York has seen their ticket sales nearly triple from last October to now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?

The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
ATLANTA, GA
Orlando Magic
Blue Devils
Memphis Grizzlies
Tri-City Herald

CFP Mock 12-Team Bracket: Hope Not Lost For Teams Like Texas, FSU

Halfway through the college football season, we bring you bad news: If your team has lost two or more games, it has likely been eliminated from the four-team College Football Playoff. In some cases, if your team has lost one game, it is also a longshot to advance to the postseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theScore

Memphis extends coach Hardaway on 6-year, $16.5M contract

Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway agreed on a six-year contract extension worth $16.5 million plus incentives. It runs through April 2028. "As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted," Hardaway said Wednesday. The Tigers have gone...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tri-City Herald

4 Biggest Problems Holding Broncos Offense Back

With mile-high expectations comes mile-high criticism when there's a failure to meet them. Here lately, the criticism aimed at the Denver Broncos is higher than Mount Everest. With shaky offensive performances, at best, through the first five weeks of the season, questions about the viability of this young, new coaching staff have been raised at a meteoric rate — to little surprise.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Young Ravens Safeties Have to Fill Void for Loss of Marcus Williams

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rookie Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone will need to grow up fast. The two safeties will see increased reps with veteran Marcus William out indefinitely with a dislocated wrist. "I expect those guys to continue to grow and to play well," coach John Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD

