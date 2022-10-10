ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

City announces recruitment, retention pay incentive for new BRPD officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced today a recruitment and retention pay incentive for non-post and post-certified new hires participating in the 2023 police academies. Incremental payments totaling $10,000 will be offered to non-post-certified new hires and $15,000 to...
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police to offer up to $15,000 in incentives for new hires

The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer thousands of dollars in incentives for new hires beginning next year, the latest of the city-parish's efforts to provide increased pay to police officers amid a staffing shortage at BRPD. New hires that have already received training and remain with the department for...
WAFB

Leaders address Louisiana’s litter problem at state conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana leaders are coming together to tackle the state’s ongoing litter problem during a two-day conference. It’s happening at the Hilton in downtown Baton Rouge. Tuesday, Oct. 11 marked the beginning of that process, as officials gathered to talk about potential solutions. That conversation continues Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference.
Donations needed for upcoming ‘Diapers, Wipes, & Formula’ drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One source estimates that 43.4 percent of families in East Baton Rouge Parish consist of single parents who are raising children on their own. Many single parent families face financial hardships, and according to a 2018 study published in the National Library of Medicine, those interviewed “described food and fuel poverty, and the need to make sacrifices to ensure that children’s basic needs were met. In some cases, participants went without food and struggled to pay bills.”
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge scales back system that lets employees work while collecting retirement

A program that allows some Baton Rouge city-parish employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits that may have violated Internal Revenue Service rules was significantly cut back by the Metro Council on Wednesday. Following nearly two years of negotiations, the council unanimously approved amendments to the city-parish Employees Retirement...
brproud.com

Hundreds of Baton Rouge children receive free Halloween costumes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five hundred children will have a costume for Halloween, all thanks to the community. Nonprofit 10/31 Consortium recently held its annual costume giveaway in Baton Rouge, with some families waiting in line for two hours. More than 1,300 Halloween costumes and accessories for children...
WAFB

Improvements coming to roads in the College Drive area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “College Drive’s traffic has been pretty bad. I try to avoid it as much as possible, by driving on I-10 or going on Highland or Perkins because I mainly just had bad experience driving here,” Baton Rouge commuter Daniel Keaton said. Congestion...
brproud.com

Denham Springs mother shares story of son’s drug overdose

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Drug overdose deaths are steadily rising in Louisiana, according to a new report by QuoteWizard Lending Tree. 2,535 people died from opioids in Louisiana over the last year, which is a 14 percent increase since 2020. The state has the second-highest death rate in the nation.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The City of Donaldsonville will hold the annual breast cancer and domestic violence awareness event from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 21 at city hall. For more information, contact Lee Melancon at lee@visitdonaldsonville.org. Senior Soc Hop scheduled. The Garney Gautreau Senior Soc Hop will be Oct. 21 at the Ascension Gym in...
brproud.com

Surviving inflation in Baton Rouge, five tips for success

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s been over two years since the start of the pandemic, and the U.S. government continues to fight persistently high inflation. Recent statistics reveal the nation’s annual inflation rate has increased from 3.2 percent in 2011 to 8.3 percent in 2022. Locals...
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

