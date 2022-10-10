FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
City announces recruitment, retention pay incentive for new BRPD officers
Baton Rouge police to offer up to $15,000 in incentives for new hires
Leaders address Louisiana’s litter problem at state conference
SALT Expo is back, focusing on health and crime awareness for senior citizens
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Donations needed for upcoming ‘Diapers, Wipes, & Formula’ drive
Volunteer Ascension to host supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian
Baton Rouge scales back system that lets employees work while collecting retirement
Hundreds of Baton Rouge children receive free Halloween costumes
IN THIS ARTICLE
To grow force, sheriff lifts living requirement for aspiring correctional officers
Zachary farm co-owner says he will have to pay $11K if stormwater utility fee approved
Improvements coming to roads in the College Drive area
Animal shelter founder, longtime advocate Holly Reynolds passes away
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Committee investigating BR bus system poised to demand documents from CATS Board
BESE returns Capitol High to Baton Rouge system, but who will fix facilities, run school?
Denham Springs mother shares story of son’s drug overdose
Job fairs for people with disabilities, outdoor enthusiasts happening Wednesday
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
Group of Louisiana police officers pool money to pay elderly homeowner’s deductible after tree falls on home
Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High
Surviving inflation in Baton Rouge, five tips for success
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0