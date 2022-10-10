A small barn and an attached garage are total losses following a late night fire Wednesday in Floyd County. Rockford Fire Chief Cory Murray says they were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest in Rockford shortly before midnight Wednesday. He says there were at least three vehicles inside the buildings and initial indication is that the fire may have been caused by the heat off the engine from a vehicle the owner had just driven home and parked in the garage.

ROCKFORD, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO