dodgecountyindependent.com
New hockey-oriented store opens in Kasson
There is a new store in Kasson and it caters to area hockey players. Jared Oscarson opened Penalty Box Hockey Company on Oct. 1 at 13 West Main St., Suite 2. Oscarson is a Kasson resident and said he is keen to offer a local hockey store in town. “We...
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
To The Amazing Stranger Who Stopped Me at Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse
To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?
Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
Announcing the Business Moving Into Former Rochester Lighting Store
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast
The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How To Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
Favorite Restaurant From Rochester’s Past Is Actually Still Open
It's consistently listed as one of the restaurants we miss the most here in Rochester. But did you know this restaurant is actually still around today?!?. I'm talking about Shakey's Pizza. Rochesterites have routinely listed that restaurant numerous times whenever we've asked about a local restaurant everyone loved but that isn't around anymore.
Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners
A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
KCRG.com
Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with an OWI after police say he crashed a vehicle into a house in Decorah on Friday night. In a news release, Decorah police said it happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Valley View Drive. Police arrested Joel Christenson....
KIMT
Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized. Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
Southern Minnesota News
Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60
A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.
After 33 Years in Downtown Rochester, Bank Branch Is Closing
Long Time Downtown Rochester Bank Closing In January. Their 33rd year will be the last for the U.S. Bank Branch in the U.S.Bank Building in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Why Is the U.S. Bank Branch In the U.S. Bank Building Closing?. According to a letter that went out to their customers,...
Fillmore County Journal
Jerry Theodore Rollie
Jerry Theodore Rollie, 89, of Spring Valley, Minn., passed away peacefully at Spring Valley Living Center Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was born to Martha (Meyer) and Theodore Rollie on December 18, 1932, in rural Wykoff, Minn. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Wykoff. Jerry was raised on the family farm south of Wykoff. He graduated from Wykoff High School where he played in the band and was active in sports.
kchanews.com
Barn, Garage Destroyed by Late Night Fire Wednesday in Rockford
A small barn and an attached garage are total losses following a late night fire Wednesday in Floyd County. Rockford Fire Chief Cory Murray says they were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest in Rockford shortly before midnight Wednesday. He says there were at least three vehicles inside the buildings and initial indication is that the fire may have been caused by the heat off the engine from a vehicle the owner had just driven home and parked in the garage.
steeledodgenews.com
Hope Creamery returns after equipment shut down
After a three-month hiatus, the Hope Creamery family operation is back to making Hope Butter once again. Because of an equipment breakdown calling for lengthy repair work, the Creamery was forced to shut down from mid-June to mid-September. The announcement of a return to production was made informally last month...
kjan.com
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
Fillmore County Journal
William “Little Bill” Coughlin
William “Little Bill” Coughlin died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an accident. Bill was an old school biker and put thousands of miles per year on his Harleys, touring this great country with family and friends. He also worked in various manufacturing facilities. To some, he was their favorite supervisor.
