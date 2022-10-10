Read full article on original website
To The Amazing Stranger Who Stopped Me at Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse
To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
New hockey-oriented store opens in Kasson
There is a new store in Kasson and it caters to area hockey players. Jared Oscarson opened Penalty Box Hockey Company on Oct. 1 at 13 West Main St., Suite 2. Oscarson is a Kasson resident and said he is keen to offer a local hockey store in town. “We...
Mayo Clinic celebrates impressive milestone
ROCHESTER, Minn. — This week, the Mayo Clinic officially hit an impressive milestone nearly 60 years in the making. It has now completed 10,000 blood and bone marrow transplants in Minnesota. To help celebrate the occasion, the current team of doctors and nurses got a special visit from some...
Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?
Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
Austin man takes second place in giant pumpkin weigh-off at Stillwater Harvest Festival
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man took his giant gourd to the Stillwater Harvest Festival over the weekend in hopes of winning the giant pumpkin weigh-off and a $1,000 check. Tanner Conway, grew a monster of a pumpkin and was aiming for it to tip the scales at over 2,000 pounds thinking it would be enough to win the weigh-off.
Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners
A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
Favorite Restaurant From Rochester’s Past Is Actually Still Open
It's consistently listed as one of the restaurants we miss the most here in Rochester. But did you know this restaurant is actually still around today?!?. I'm talking about Shakey's Pizza. Rochesterites have routinely listed that restaurant numerous times whenever we've asked about a local restaurant everyone loved but that isn't around anymore.
Announcing the Business Moving Into Former Rochester Lighting Store
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast
The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How To Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60
A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
After 33 Years in Downtown Rochester, Bank Branch Is Closing
Long Time Downtown Rochester Bank Closing In January. Their 33rd year will be the last for the U.S. Bank Branch in the U.S.Bank Building in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Why Is the U.S. Bank Branch In the U.S. Bank Building Closing?. According to a letter that went out to their customers,...
Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized. Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
William “Little Bill” Coughlin
William “Little Bill” Coughlin died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an accident. Bill was an old school biker and put thousands of miles per year on his Harleys, touring this great country with family and friends. He also worked in various manufacturing facilities. To some, he was their favorite supervisor.
Hope Creamery returns after equipment shut down
After a three-month hiatus, the Hope Creamery family operation is back to making Hope Butter once again. Because of an equipment breakdown calling for lengthy repair work, the Creamery was forced to shut down from mid-June to mid-September. The announcement of a return to production was made informally last month...
Several bus shelters damaged in Rochester over the last 10 days
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help after at least four bus shelters have been damaged in the last 10 days. In one case, a person reported seeing a male with a pole bust the glass at the shelter on 16th Ave. near Cascade Creek.
Former Lewiston Woman Sentenced For Deadly Xmas Eve Hit and Run
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Lewiston woman has been sentenced to 50 days in jail and five years probation for a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Christmas Eve in 2019. Court records indicate 38-year-old Brittany Robb, who now lives in Houston, will serve her jail sentence over the...
Rollover crash on Highway 52, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash near Exit 47 on Highway 52 around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle, traveling westbound on 52, swerved off the road. There were no injuries or fatalities. Fifty-three-year-old Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez was...
