ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatfield, MN

Comments / 0

Related
dodgecountyindependent.com

New hockey-oriented store opens in Kasson

There is a new store in Kasson and it caters to area hockey players. Jared Oscarson opened Penalty Box Hockey Company on Oct. 1 at 13 West Main St., Suite 2. Oscarson is a Kasson resident and said he is keen to offer a local hockey store in town. “We...
KASSON, MN
KARE 11

Mayo Clinic celebrates impressive milestone

ROCHESTER, Minn. — This week, the Mayo Clinic officially hit an impressive milestone nearly 60 years in the making. It has now completed 10,000 blood and bone marrow transplants in Minnesota. To help celebrate the occasion, the current team of doctors and nurses got a special visit from some...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatfield, MN
Chatfield, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Sasquatch 107.7

Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?

Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners

A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Favorite Restaurant From Rochester’s Past Is Actually Still Open

It's consistently listed as one of the restaurants we miss the most here in Rochester. But did you know this restaurant is actually still around today?!?. I'm talking about Shakey's Pizza. Rochesterites have routinely listed that restaurant numerous times whenever we've asked about a local restaurant everyone loved but that isn't around anymore.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lfc#Journal#Larph#The St Charles Invite#Gmlos#The Journal 11
Sasquatch 107.7

Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast

The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60

A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.
FAIRMONT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fun 104.3

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized. Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fillmore County Journal

William “Little Bill” Coughlin

William “Little Bill” Coughlin died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an accident. Bill was an old school biker and put thousands of miles per year on his Harleys, touring this great country with family and friends. He also worked in various manufacturing facilities. To some, he was their favorite supervisor.
HOKAH, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Hope Creamery returns after equipment shut down

After a three-month hiatus, the Hope Creamery family operation is back to making Hope Butter once again. Because of an equipment breakdown calling for lengthy repair work, the Creamery was forced to shut down from mid-June to mid-September. The announcement of a return to production was made informally last month...
HOPE, MN
KIMT

Several bus shelters damaged in Rochester over the last 10 days

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help after at least four bus shelters have been damaged in the last 10 days. In one case, a person reported seeing a male with a pole bust the glass at the shelter on 16th Ave. near Cascade Creek.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rollover crash on Highway 52, one arrested

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash near Exit 47 on Highway 52 around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle, traveling westbound on 52, swerved off the road. There were no injuries or fatalities. Fifty-three-year-old Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez was...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy