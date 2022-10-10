ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee thief uses mousetrap to swipe checks from mailbox

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
 2 days ago

That’s one way to get some cheese.

A Tennessee thief used a mousetrap to swipe two checks from a mailbox in Memphis, according to a local report.

The unidentified suspect was spotted peering into a mail slot in an apartment complex in the Whitehaven section of the city at about 10 p.m. Sept. 30, a local Fox affiliate reported .

He then went back to his car and retrieved a mousetrap, and stuck the contraption into the slot, according to the report.

The suspect drove off in a silver sedan, police said.
Memphis Police Department

The ingenious suspect — captured on surveillance footage in a bright yellow T-shirt and orange slacks — was able to make off with two checks before driving off in a silver sedan, police said.

No arrest had been made as of Sunday.

