Tennessee thief uses mousetrap to swipe checks from mailbox

That’s one way to get some cheese.

A Tennessee thief used a mousetrap to swipe two checks from a mailbox in Memphis, according to a local report.

The unidentified suspect was spotted peering into a mail slot in an apartment complex in the Whitehaven section of the city at about 10 p.m. Sept. 30, a local Fox affiliate reported .

He then went back to his car and retrieved a mousetrap, and stuck the contraption into the slot, according to the report.

The suspect drove off in a silver sedan, police said. Memphis Police Department

The ingenious suspect — captured on surveillance footage in a bright yellow T-shirt and orange slacks — was able to make off with two checks before driving off in a silver sedan, police said.

No arrest had been made as of Sunday.