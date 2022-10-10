Saints down Jordan to reach Section 2AA semifinals

Thursday evening the St. Peter girls tennis team continued section tournament action with a third-round matchup against the Jordan Jaguars. The No. 3 seeded Saints dominated the action on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College to earn a 6-1 victory and advance to the Section 2AA semi-finals.

St. Peter will face off against the Minnetonka Skippers Tuesday Oct. 11 at 9 a.m., the top-ranked tennis program in Class AA, and the team that ended the Saints season last year.

Without a doubt the most exciting match of the day came in the singles No. 2 battle between Saints captain Amelia Hildebrandt and the Jaguars Makaly Haugen. After dropping the first set 6-2, Hildebrandt began the arduous comeback, earning a 7-5 victory in set two to tie the match and force the critical third set.

Hildebrandt was ultimately able to complete her comeback with a 10-7 victory, solidifying the singles sweep for St. Peter.

The victor between the Saints and Minnetonka Tuesday morning will go on to face the winner between Prior Lake and Eden Prairie.

St. Peter — 6, Jordan — 1

Singles

No. 1: Annika Southworth (STP) defeated Dyllan Wellhausen, 2-0 (6-1, 6-0)

No. 2: Amelia Hildebrandt (STP) defeated Makala Haugen, 2-1, (2-6, 7-5, 10-7)

No. 3: Rhyan Holmgren (STP) defeated Riley Steinhaus, 2-0 (6-2, 6-3)

No. 4: Maddie Kamm (STP) defeated Naomi Salzwedel, 2-0 (7-5, 6-2)

Doubles

No. 1: Maddie Olinger/Jade Thach (JOR) defeated Zetta Haugen/Macy Weller, 2-1 (6-3, 4-6, 10-5)

No. 2: Kali Erickson/Nora Whipps (STP) defeated Cora Wulf/Evy Menden, 2-0 (6-2, 6-4)

No. 3: Kylie Southworth/Raina Roemhildt (STP) defeated Martha Reveland/Jenna Elsenpeter, 2-0 (6-0, 7-5)