Prayer service held for Floral Park woman killed in Boston crash

Over 100 people showed up to a prayer service that was held Monday for a woman from Floral Park who was killed in a car crash in Boston.

Police say 25-year-old Delanie Fekert and another young woman were passengers in a rideshare car that got rear ended by a tow truck over the weekend.

The two former Quinnipiac University students were pronounced dead at the scene. The rideshare driver was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Fekert's family and members of Our Lady of Victory Parish prayed a rosary at the church.

Fekert's aunt is distraught and still grappling with the loss of her niece.

"It's just devastating - when my sister and her husband got the call in the middle of the night that the police were at the door and that they should come - all of our lives changed forever," says Patti Anne Browne. "And poor Reagan, her younger sister, they were so close, and she lost her best friend, and we're just never going to be the same."

Fekert was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2021 with a doctorate in physical therapy.

Her uncle says she had a lifelong goal to help others.

"She was one of those people who you could be having a bad day, and you would just chat with her for a minute, and your bad day wasn't so bad," says Michael Ronan.

The Floral Park native was a dancer at the Donny Golden School of Irish Dance located in Mineola. Her dance team says she will be remembered for her radiant smile, kindness and positivity.