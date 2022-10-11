ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floral Park, NY

Prayer service held for Floral Park woman killed in Boston crash

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgBxI_0iTM6WJ500

Over 100 people showed up to a prayer service that was held Monday for a woman from Floral Park who was killed in a car crash in Boston.

Police say 25-year-old Delanie Fekert and another young woman were passengers in a rideshare car that got rear ended by a tow truck over the weekend.

The two former Quinnipiac University students were pronounced dead at the scene. The rideshare driver was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Fekert's family and members of Our Lady of Victory Parish prayed a rosary at the church.

Fekert's aunt is distraught and still grappling with the loss of her niece.

"It's just devastating - when my sister and her husband got the call in the middle of the night that the police were at the door and that they should come - all of our lives changed forever," says Patti Anne Browne. "And poor Reagan, her younger sister, they were so close, and she lost her best friend, and we're just never going to be the same."

Fekert was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2021 with a doctorate in physical therapy.

Her uncle says she had a lifelong goal to help others.

"She was one of those people who you could be having a bad day, and you would just chat with her for a minute, and your bad day wasn't so bad," says Michael Ronan.

The Floral Park native was a dancer at the Donny Golden School of Irish Dance located in Mineola. Her dance team says she will be remembered for her radiant smile, kindness and positivity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Floral Park, NY
Floral Park, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mineola, NY
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County

Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quinnipiac University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
longisland.com

Four Queens Men Arrested after Attempting to Break into North New Hyde Park Residence

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of four Queens men for Burglary that occurred in North New Hyde Park on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team and the Bureau of Special Operations were conducting an extensive investigation into recent burglaries when they observed defendant Jimenez – Carrillo, Daniel Esteban, 30 of 149-52 124th Street South Ozone Park knock on the front door of a South Street residence and then walk away and circled the block multiple times after no one answered.
NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, NY
CBS Boston

"She was one in a million": Friend mourns North Andover woman killed in crash

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Friends and family of Urushi Madani are mourning the loss of the North Andover native and her friend Delanie Fekert of New York. The 25-year-old women were killed in a three-car crash in Boston over the weekend. "It's just weighing heavy on our hearts we couldn't be there to protect her," said her best friend and former roommate Jillian Milch."Roosh and I, we lived together for 4 years, we were just totally inseparable."The women were ridesharing in a 2007 Lexus SUV on 93 Northbound Saturday when at approximately 10 p.m. they were hit from...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
universalhub.com

14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured

Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
BOSTON, MA
News 12

News 12

112K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy