Middletown sports teams show their support for Newburgh athletes in wake of shooting

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Middletown athletes are showing their support for their rivals in Newburgh after a shooting on campus paused district home games and caused Monroe-Woodbury to announce they would no longer travel there for competitions this season.

A video posted on Newburgh’s Facebook page had numerous teams cheering similar messages: "We stand with Newburgh. Go Newburgh!"

Police: 2 persons of interest wanted for Newburgh football game shootings

Newburgh schools announce 'pause' on all home athletic competitions after shooting

Police: Father fatally shot in Poughkeepsie, 2 arrested and explosive material found

Middletown High School Executive Principal Dr. Lynnette Williams appeared on the video with athletic teams offering support.

"We just want to say that we love and support you Newburgh. We're still going to win but we love and support you. Go Goldbacks!"
The Newburgh school district gave a special thanks to the Middletown Middies, Minisink Warriors and Beacon Bulldogs for their support and collaboration saying it's been "heartwarming" and "kind" when the community needs it most.

Home games for the Newburgh Free Academy Goldbacks will resume this Saturday.

The district says it's still working with law enforcement to identify the suspects in that shooting.

2d ago

Beautiful show of support ❤️ let’s the kids learn, compete and feel safe. That’s how we empower the kids to become contributing members of society.

JT user
2d ago

we stand with Newburgh we stand with Middletown don't create b******* and drama there's problems in their inner city it's a culture problem face the fact

JT user
2d ago

and this has nothing to do with the schools and the athletes this has everything to do with the county and the school system making it safe

