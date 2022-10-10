ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

King Charles Reportedly Plans to Break Convention in Surprising Ways During His Upcoming Coronation

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmmF6_0iTM3tEd00
King Charles III KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve seen many members of the British royal family break tradition and royal protocol over the years, from sartorial moments to PDA. Now, King Charles III is ready to break another tradition — this time set by his mother.

There’s no saying how much Charles will change during his reign, but we do know one thing: his coronation is getting “slimmed down,” per a report from Daily Mail.

Coronation drums up images of the glitz, glamour, and opulence. When the late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1954, her coronation had more than 8,000 guests, with 129 nations officially represented, per the official royal website. Along with that, there was a multiple-hour ceremony where she was presented with golden objects meaningful to the palace.

However, times have changed, and Charles seems to want people to know his coronation won’t be that extravagant. “The King has stripped back a lot of the Coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years,” an insider told Daily Mail.

While there’s no official date yet, Charles’ coronation is set to have a little over 2,000 guests, and the golden objects ceremony will be shortened. Along with that, it’s rumored his son Prince William will play a major role in the event.

In some ways, though, the opulence remains. Charles will be wearing jewelry that is estimated at $4.2 billion, according to Crisscut Magazine. Those precious gemstones include the “St. Edwards Crown, Sovereign’s Ring, Imperial State Crown, Sovereign’s Sceptre with dove, Sovereign’s Sceptre with the cross, Sovereign’s Orb, Gold Ampulla, the Spurs, and the Sword of Offering.”

It sounds like this upcoming royal era will be a mix of tradition, modernity and Prince Charles’s own twist on being a king. A new chapter is upon us.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

Comments / 34

Related
msn.com

Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died

Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
SheKnows

King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
CELEBRITIES
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
iheart.com

Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#King Charles#Daily Mail
RadarOnline

King Charles III Coronation Ceremony Set, Unlikely Prince Harry & Meghan Will Be In Attendance For the Sacred Festivities

The coronation date for King Charles III has officially been set, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ceremony is set to take place on June 3, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. With ongoing drama between King Charles III and his youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, it’s unlikely the couple will be in attendance for the event.Nonetheless, the Royal family has made one thing clear: the tradition of the Crown and festivities will carry on — even without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.The Royal family has been in what appears to be an endless string of drama with each other,...
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Spilling The Royal Tea? King Charles III's Ex-Butler Says Prince William & Prince Harry's Joint Funeral Appearance Was Not PR Stunt

Despite what some may think, one source close to royal family made it clear that Prince William and Prince Harry's seemingly united front following Queen Elizabeth II's passing was genuine. Grant Harrold, who once served as butler to King Charles III, explained in a recent interview that the new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex walking side by side during the funeral procession for their beloved grandmother on Monday, September 19, was not just for the public, but perhaps a sign that the two are trying to mend fences. MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY EXCHANGE TENSE WORDS DURING...
U.K.
The List

Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech

Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Royals
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
The Atlantic

King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate

When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
U.K.
Tyla

Royal fans say Princess Charlotte is the double of Queen Mother

Royal fans have been thrown into hot debate over which living member of the royal family most closely resembles resurfaced pictures of the Queen Mother. Glamis Castle in Scotland is not only the 'ancestral seat of the Earls Of Strathmore and Kinghorne' but also 'the childhood home of Her Majesty The Queen Mother'.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

SheKnows

72K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy