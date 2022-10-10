King Charles Reportedly Plans to Break Convention in Surprising Ways During His Upcoming Coronation

King Charles III KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

We’ve seen many members of the British royal family break tradition and royal protocol over the years, from sartorial moments to PDA. Now, King Charles III is ready to break another tradition — this time set by his mother.

There’s no saying how much Charles will change during his reign, but we do know one thing: his coronation is getting “slimmed down,” per a report from Daily Mail.

Coronation drums up images of the glitz, glamour, and opulence. When the late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1954, her coronation had more than 8,000 guests, with 129 nations officially represented, per the official royal website. Along with that, there was a multiple-hour ceremony where she was presented with golden objects meaningful to the palace.

However, times have changed, and Charles seems to want people to know his coronation won’t be that extravagant. “The King has stripped back a lot of the Coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years,” an insider told Daily Mail.

While there’s no official date yet, Charles’ coronation is set to have a little over 2,000 guests, and the golden objects ceremony will be shortened. Along with that, it’s rumored his son Prince William will play a major role in the event.

In some ways, though, the opulence remains. Charles will be wearing jewelry that is estimated at $4.2 billion, according to Crisscut Magazine. Those precious gemstones include the “St. Edwards Crown, Sovereign’s Ring, Imperial State Crown, Sovereign’s Sceptre with dove, Sovereign’s Sceptre with the cross, Sovereign’s Orb, Gold Ampulla, the Spurs, and the Sword of Offering.”

It sounds like this upcoming royal era will be a mix of tradition, modernity and Prince Charles’s own twist on being a king. A new chapter is upon us.

