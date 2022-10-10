Darrell Brooks Apologizes to Judge for ‘Emotional’ Courtroom Outbursts, References His ‘Christian Background’ and the Way Mom Raised Him

Read full article on original website
Ryan Adamson
2d ago
he really thinks hes not going to receive a life sentence, 😂😂😂. straight to the hole with you boy! 🤣🤣🤣
Reply
8
Related
erienewsnow.com
Accused Waukesha Christmas parade killer questions victims while defending himself in trial
Accused Christmas parade attack killer Darrell Brooks on Monday began to cross-examine some of the victims prosecutors say he rammed and ran over with his SUV as he drove through the crowd last November in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Victim Nicole White testified she sustained injuries to her spine and tailbone and...
Darrell Brooks Demands ‘State of Wisconsin’ Testify at Trial in Waukesha Parade Attack
Darrell Brooks, a self-claimed “sovereign citizen” and the man charged as the driver behind the Waukesha parade tragedy, filed a subpoena for the State of Wisconsin to testify at his trial. Judge Jennifer Dorow was incredulous about the request, pointing out that Wisconsin was an “entity” and not a person.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Racine County man charged with intentionally committing election fraud raises flurry of defenses
RACINE — How do you defend someone who has admitted to committing a crime and when there is undeniable evidence that the defendant did what they are accused of doing? You say the defendant had to do what he did, or you say no crime was committed at all, or that the prosecution is unconstitutional, or you say all three.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal shooting near Girls Scouts HQ; Dewayne Ford changes plea to guilty
MILWAUKEE - Dewayne Ford --the man accused in a fatal shooting in January 2019 near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters near 70th and O'Connor – changed his plea to guilty on Monday, Oct. 10. Ford is set to be sentenced on Oct. 27. According to a criminal...
Trial dates set for one of three charged in kidnapping-turned-killing
PORTAGE, Wis. — Trial dates were set Tuesday for one of the three people facing homicide charges for allegedly kidnapping a man in Madison before killing him near Portage. Online court records show Ja’Kenya Patty, 21, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. A final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for February 13. A plea...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County attempted burglary: Police seek to ID 'person of interest'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identity a person of interest in an attempted burglary that took place between Oct 4-6. Police say a business in Cold Spring was targeted, and this individual was observed on a game camera during that time frame. If...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Marvin Hereford Executed Beloit Man Outside BBQ Joint, Shouted ‘Racial Obscenities’ at Jury | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #32
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Marvin Hereford was one of them. His release was discretionary. 32nd in the...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin homeowner wakes up to sounds in house, deputies find & arrest man for trespassing
RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Hubertus was taken into custody after allegedly entering a stranger’s house just before 4:30 a.m. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on October 10 around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of trespassing at a residence. The person who contacted the authorities said he woke up to the sounds of ‘feet shuffling on the floor’.
CBS 58
Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
seehafernews.com
18-Year-Old Charged With Kidnapping In Madison
An 18-year-old is facing kidnapping charges in Madison. Police say Alexander Devicente-Hernadez met the victim at Country Grove Park Sunday afternoon to exchange property. Police say the suspect then forced the victim into his car, took their phone, and attacked them after driving them to Dodgeville. Police say the victim...
Milwaukee County D.A. believes car thieves deserve more time behind bars
The City of Milwaukee's car theft rate ranks among the highest in the nation. Many are wondering why those caught stealing cars do not face stiffer penalties.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
seehafernews.com
Mom Says Staring, Not Stolen Cars Led To 12-Year-Old’s Shooting
The mother of the 12-year-old Milwaukee girl who was shot and killed Monday night is pushing back on the police narrative about her shooting. She says her daughter was shot because they were staring, not because of stolen cars. Milwaukee Police originally said in a watch commander’s report Monday night...
dailydodge.com
Markesan Woman Accused Of Defrauding Juneau Bank Makes Initial Court Appearance
(Juneau) A Markesan woman accused of depositing checks from a closed account at a bank in Juneau made her initial appearance in court Monday. Crystal Steinike is facing three felony counts of Fraud Against a Financial Institution. According to the complaint, Steinike deposited funds from her closed bank account at...
12-year-old fatally shot while helping mom unload groceries near 38th and Rohr
A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while helping her mom unload groceries from their car Monday evening in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, who was pregnant, was fatally shot Wednesday morning near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane; the 43rd homicide of a female in Milwaukee County in 2022. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive. I. Police said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused of strangling woman, city's north side
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man faces multiple charges for allegedly strangling a woman on the city's north side in early October. The accused is Lavincent Moore – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Strangulation & suffocation. Bail jumping (felony) Misdemeanor battery. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis pursuit, crash; 3 in custody
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody late Monday night, Oct. 10 after leading West Allis police on a pursuit. According to police, around 11 p.m. officers observed a stolen vehicle at 76th Street and Lincoln Avenue. The West Allis officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and fled.
discoverhometown.com
Hartford (WI) police blotter
The following information was provided by the Hartford Police Department. A vehicle was observed at WIllowbrook Park with a 28-year-old man sleeping in it on Oct. 6. The suspect was a felon and a gun was located in plain view. Probation officials placed a hold on the suspect and a search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in the recovery of marijuana, Fentanyl, and an additional loaded pistol magazine.
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 5