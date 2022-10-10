Read full article on original website
Suspected gunman in deadly Fall River shooting held without bail
The New Bedford man believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in Fall River over the weekend faced a judge Wednesday.
Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar
A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
Fall River Police respond to report of fight with group of juveniles and possible shooting
Police in Fall River are investigating after a fight that may have led to a shooting. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police responded to Forest Street Tuesday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. for a report of a fight and a possible gunshot. It appears that there may have...
Police investigating Fall River homicide outside sports bar
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide outside a sports bar, the Bristol County DA’s Office announced. According to the DA’s Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, Fall River Police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street for a reported altercation and shooting outside. When they arrived, they found Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, on the ground. He was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.
DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police identify 14-year-old boy fatally shot Monday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
A 14-year-old who was fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified by police. Boston police identified the teen Wednesday as Rasante Osorio, 14, of Dorchester. According to Boston police, the shooting happened at 12:18 p.m. in the area of 2990 Washington St. Boston police said there...
2 men charged in connection with Fall River homicide set to appear in court
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two men charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside a bar in Fall River are set to appear in court Tuesday. On Sunday, Fall River police were called to the scene of Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street to find 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
New Bedford Police Investigate West End Shooting, Arrest One
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — New Bedford Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in the city’s West End Monday night while also making an arrest during the investigation. According to police, patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 9:30 p.m. on October 10 in...
New Bedford man arrested in armed robbery at grocery store
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Hyannis on Sunday. Barnstable police said they responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the Ocean Street Market. On Monday, police identified 42-year-old Michael Medeiros as a suspect....
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston
BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston’s Franklin Park on Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. found the elderly woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured
Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Larceny Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a larceny incident that occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM at 471 Blue Hill Avenue. Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, approximately 18-25 years old wearing a red Cincinnati flat brim cap with...
Man Stabbed in Kennedy Plaza in Downtown Providence - Says Four Men Tried to Steal His Candy
A man was stabbed in downtown Providence early Tuesday morning. Police say the victim told them he had been sleeping -- when unknown assailants tried to take his bag of sour patch candy before attacking him. About Incident. Shortly after 2 AM Tuesday morning, police responded to the Hilton Hotel...
Police investigating after 2 people wounded in daytime shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were wounded in daytime shootings on Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Providence man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 death of Boston mother
BOSTON Mass. (WLNE) — A Providence man was sentenced to life without parole Tuesday for the kidnapping and killing of a Boston mother. Louis Coleman received his sentence in a federal court in Boston for the slaying of Jassy Correia in 2019. Coleman was found guilty earlier this year...
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
Marijuana, gun seized during North Smithfield traffic stop
Police said they arrested two men Sunday after a traffic stop on Eddie Dowling Highway, seizing over 90 ounces of marijuana and a handgun.
