ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating Fall River homicide outside sports bar

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide outside a sports bar, the Bristol County DA’s Office announced. According to the DA’s Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, Fall River Police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street for a reported altercation and shooting outside. When they arrived, they found Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, on the ground. He was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fall River, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

2 men charged in connection with Fall River homicide set to appear in court

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two men charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside a bar in Fall River are set to appear in court Tuesday. On Sunday, Fall River police were called to the scene of Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street to find 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Anne
ABC6.com

New Bedford man arrested in armed robbery at grocery store

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Hyannis on Sunday. Barnstable police said they responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the Ocean Street Market. On Monday, police identified 42-year-old Michael Medeiros as a suspect....
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Riverside Sports Bar#Abc 6 News
whdh.com

Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
ABINGTON, MA
universalhub.com

14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured

Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy