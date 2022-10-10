ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral

Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
Hyperallergic

The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward

“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
Eater

9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar

Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
flicksandfood.com

Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu

Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
Phys.org

Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs

An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
iheart.com

Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch

The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
