2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe Mertens
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
Once a sleepy Houston enclave, the city of Bellaire is coming into its own
A wave of new restaurants, bars and shops are making the neighborhood a food destination.
papercitymag.com
Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral
Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
Post Houston hosts first-ever festival honoring Filipino food and culture
Local chef talent is rallying for the event held at the food hall this weekend.
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Hyperallergic
The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward
“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
Eater
9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar
Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
Kenny & Ziggy's brings a taste of New York to Houston!
Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen is a classic deli in the heart of Houston's Uptown.
Here's where to find 5 fantastic bike trails in Houston
From the paved paths of Buffalo Bayou to the woodsy trails of Memorial Park.
Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more
Skip the trip to Hawaii. A world-class surf destination is coming to Generation Park, promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more.
How Saint Arnold Brewing's Pumpkinator became Houston's most iconic beer
In a sea of trendy but transient pumpkin spice, the fall beer has sticking power.
Click2Houston.com
Allergies, pollen and mold: This is how to check how bad it is right now in the Houston area🤧
HOUSTON – Have your allergies been bad lately? If you’re noticing changes and are wondering about the situation in our area, there are plenty of places that share information about pollen, mold and air quality in the Houston area. You can always get the readings here from KPRC...
flicksandfood.com
Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu
Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
Iconic Houston plant sale blooms with 80 years of the best bulbs for the greenest thumbs
Got plans this weekend? Check out the Bulb & Plant Mart and bring some life back to your garden.
iheart.com
Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch
The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
Only one Houston brewery wins medal at the Great American Beer Festival
New Magnolia Brewing takes home silver medal at the important national beer competition.
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
