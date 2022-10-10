ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Popular Twitch streamer breaks back during livestream

Twitch streamer and former adult performer Adriana Chechik has broken her back in two places after jumping into a foam pit at San Diego's TwitchCon on Saturday. “Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support,” Chechik wrote on her Twitter account on Sunday after footage of the incident began to circulate online. “When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
dotesports.com

MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friend Request#Video Game#Overwatch 2 Overwatch 2#Social#Battle Tag
DBLTAP

How to Fix Error Code LC 208 in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has a number of bugs that are being addressed after the game launched this month, like error code LC 208. When a new game launches, bugs and errors are to be expected, that has been shown in Overwatch 2 so far. Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4, 2022. The Blizzard Entertainment sequel to Overwatch has gotten a lot of playtime from gamers, but has also received some hate thanks to errors and bugs.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Players Getting Disconnected for Earning Xbox Achievements

Xbox Overwatch 2 players are facing a particularly annoying bug that's causing them to get disconnected from the game after earning an achievement. As reported by GamesRadar, players have taken to Reddit to share their frustrations of not only waiting in lengthy queues for a game, but then getting kicked out of said game after earning an achievement, sending them straight back to the login screen. User ph03n1x_F0x_ said, "Anyone else dc after getting an achievement?"
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Overwatch
dotesports.com

How to check your rank in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 revamped a plethora of features and heroes from the original game. From buffing several heroes to changing up the format, there are a ton of new aspects included in the sequel. One major change most players are sure to notice right away is an alteration to how competitive play works.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Streamer Breaks Back in TwitchCon Foam Pit Accident

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik broke her back over the weekend during an incident that took place at TwitchCon. Chechik performed an impressive jump into a foam pit at the Lenovo Legion booth, but after her landing it was clear that she was in immense pain. The streamer took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that she was going in for surgery to have a meter rod put in for support. In another Tweet, Chechik questioned why Lenovo Legion encouraged people to jump into the pit "knowing they had the rhinestone pad at the bottom."
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Blizzard is ‘investigating’ a worrying Overwatch 2 bug that is just straight up turning off players’ computers

After several server issues, game-breaking bugs, loss of progression, and other problems, to call the launch of Overwatch 2 a troubled one would be an understatement. Now, a potentially PC-breaking issue has been brought to light. Some players’ computers will completely shut down or restart while playing Overwatch 2, rendering them unable to play the game.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.19

With the arrival of League of Legends Patch 12.19, many of the meta bot lane duos have been changed as a great number of buffs and nerfs were distributed with the arrival of the new patch. For players wondering which bot lane duo is currently the new meta, look no further as this list is for you.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone YouTuber Shows Off Vanguard AR That Can Do it All

Content creator P4wnyhof recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is the "perfect" weapon to be competitive at all ranges in Call of Duty: Warzone. As longtime Warzone players can probably attest, the Volkssturmgewehr has long been one of the most viable weapons in the...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overlooked SMG Skyrockets K/D Rankings in Warzone Season 5

Gamers are constantly looking for weapons to give them the edge on the battlefield and a strong new candidate has emerged in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. Although it has a surprisingly low pick rate, the Type 100 has always been seen as a force to be reckoned with in Warzone. Players who have opted for this weapon have benefitted from its amazing close-range dominance. This weapons promising capability has made it one of the best SMGs and weapons overall in Warzone Season 5.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy