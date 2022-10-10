Biden condemns Russia missile strikes, reinforces support for Ukraine

President Biden on Monday condemned the Russian military’s missile strikes in Kyiv and multiple regions of Ukraine, reiterating the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine amid the escalating war.

“These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom,” Biden said in a statement.

Russia launched the missiles in apparent retaliation for an attack on a bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. At least 83 missiles were fired on Ukraine on Monday.

Biden, in his statement, also called on Russia to end the war and remove its troops from Ukraine.

The president offered his condolences to the victims, calling the killings senseless. At least 11 people were killed and dozens more wounded on Monday, according to Ukrainian officials.

“They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people,” Biden said.

The missile strikes mark a dramatic escalation as Russian troops have recently been pushed back thousands of miles amid Ukraine’s successful counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin has come under pressure for the failings of what he calls a “special military operation.”