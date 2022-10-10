ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

People

Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College

"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'

The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'She's Going To Die': Wendy Williams Hospitalized For TWO Blood Transfusions After Being Found 'Unresponsive' At Home

Wendy Williams was rushed to the hospital and received two blood transfusions after she was found "unresponsive" at her Manhattan apartment. The scary incident went down in May 2020 when her friends discovered the embattled talk show host “at death’s door” due to her alleged alcohol addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned. DJ Boof is said to have discovered Wendy in a “catatonic” state and staring at the ceiling in a soiled robe inside her home. Her then-manager, Bernie Young, allegedly refused to call for help because he didn't want the 911 call to be made public. Wendy Williams IN REHAB:...
CELEBRITIES
People

Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo

Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
rolling out

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
WEIGHT LOSS
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body

Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

Her Life in Pictures: As the Daughter of General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Turns 28, Revisit Memorable Moments, From Being Her Dad’s Mini-Me to Becoming a Proud Mom

Dad’s Mini-Me Benard shared a fun collage that not only gave us a glimpse at a young Cailey but also highlighted just how much they look alike. “First of all let me explain this picture,” he stated. “Of course that’s my beautiful daughter Cailey in the middle… my mother always wanted a daughter so that’s me dressed up as a little girl in the corner.” Don’t worry readers, we thought that corner pic was Cailey too!
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

It's a boy! Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera gives birth to her first baby and give her son a sweet name

Former Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera and her fiancé Jonathan Byrnes have welcomed their first child - a baby boy named Austin Mahinda Perera-Byrnes. Charlene, 37, announced the happy news on Tuesday and was positively glowing in photos she shared from after the birth, including one which showed the first moment she held her son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

People

