Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College
"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'
Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are calling it quits after 14 years of marriage. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced the couple's split in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory...
'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'
The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
'She's Going To Die': Wendy Williams Hospitalized For TWO Blood Transfusions After Being Found 'Unresponsive' At Home
Wendy Williams was rushed to the hospital and received two blood transfusions after she was found "unresponsive" at her Manhattan apartment. The scary incident went down in May 2020 when her friends discovered the embattled talk show host “at death’s door” due to her alleged alcohol addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned. DJ Boof is said to have discovered Wendy in a “catatonic” state and staring at the ceiling in a soiled robe inside her home. Her then-manager, Bernie Young, allegedly refused to call for help because he didn't want the 911 call to be made public. Wendy Williams IN REHAB:...
Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
Incredible images have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac. The birth took place at Hospital Evangelico in Ipora, Goias State, west-central Brazil on 10th October. The heavily pregnant Naiara Santos needed a caesarean to deliver her twin daughters. While the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey Just Shared a Sweet Fact About Noelle and Her Dad Leon Robinson
What’s in a name? In honor of National Daughters Day, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey explained the sweet meaning behind 22-year-old Noelle Robinson’s moniker. Sharing a throwback Instagram photo of her and ex Leon Robinson decked out in NBA apparel while holding their daughter, on...
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Wife Keely's 59th Birthday with Tropical Pic: 'So Many Years of Love'
The wife of Pierce Brosnan celebrated her 59th birthday on Sunday, and her actor marked the special occasion with a sentimental Instagram post. "Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan," Pierce, 69, wrote alongside a tropical photo of the pair. "I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and...
Today’s Craig Melvin opens up about grief in heartbreaking exchange after suffering devastating family loss
TODAY'S Craig Melvin has discussed what it's like dealing with grief and loss following the death of a family member. The Today host talked to Wonder Mind today, a platform dedicated to mental fitness, about sitting with emotions, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "I got the chance to chat...
Diddy Sued by Former 24-Hour Nanny of His Twin Daughters; Who is the Nanny?
Diddy his a proud father of six. He lost the mother of his twin daughters in 2018. The mogul is now a full-time parent.
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
realitytitbit.com
My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body
Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
SheKnows
Her Life in Pictures: As the Daughter of General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Turns 28, Revisit Memorable Moments, From Being Her Dad’s Mini-Me to Becoming a Proud Mom
Dad’s Mini-Me Benard shared a fun collage that not only gave us a glimpse at a young Cailey but also highlighted just how much they look alike. “First of all let me explain this picture,” he stated. “Of course that’s my beautiful daughter Cailey in the middle… my mother always wanted a daughter so that’s me dressed up as a little girl in the corner.” Don’t worry readers, we thought that corner pic was Cailey too!
It's a boy! Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera gives birth to her first baby and give her son a sweet name
Former Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera and her fiancé Jonathan Byrnes have welcomed their first child - a baby boy named Austin Mahinda Perera-Byrnes. Charlene, 37, announced the happy news on Tuesday and was positively glowing in photos she shared from after the birth, including one which showed the first moment she held her son.
People
338K+
Followers
55K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0