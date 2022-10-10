ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transparency group: Colorado lawmakers’ secret ballots violate sunshine law

(The Center Square) – A government transparency group says Democratic lawmakers' use of “secret ballots” to decide on bills runs afoul of Colorado’s sunshine law. The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, which is made up of news organizations and other groups, sent a letter Thursday to House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, Senate President Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder, and Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, detailing why the practice, also known as “quadratic voting,” is wrong.
Massachusetts voter to decide fate of 'Millionaire's Tax'

(The Center Square) – A tax on income beyond $1 million is part of a ballot referendum Massachusetts voters will decide in November. Ballot Question 1, pertaining to the state’s proposed “Millionaire’s Tax,” will be up for “yes” or “no” votes on Nov. 8. The tax would be imposed on those earners above the $1 million threshold and feature a 4% tax, on top of the state’s 5% flat-tax rate.
Election 2022: McKee, Kalus vie for Rhode Island governor post

(The Center Square) – Gov. Dan McKee is looking to earn his first full-term in the state’s highest elected position in the general election. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 as voters turn out to cast their ballots for Congress, governor, attorney general, and key state legislative seats.
North Carolina Gov. Cooper receives $2.6 million, with the NCDLC as top donor

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), the governor received $2,631,856 in total contributions and spent $874,238 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 29, 2022. Cooper’s current term ends in 2025.
Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling...
Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont

CONCORD, N.H. -  A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects

(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized

(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
Ohio will appeal hold on ‘heartbeat law’

(The Center Square) – The state will appeal a court’s decision to stop Ohio’s heartbeat law while abortion-rights groups challenge it in state court, Attorney General Dave Yost announced. As expected, the state filed its notice of appeal of Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins’...
Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?

In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
Most of New Hampshire under flood watch

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thursday's storm is coming at one of the busiest times of year for tourism in the New Hampshire. >> Developing showers to turn heavier Thursday night in New Hampshire with gusty winds expected. The Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch their speed, especially in...
Youngkin eyes nuclear for Virginia, some remain skeptical

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled a new energy plan that seeks to expand the use of nuclear energy in the commonwealth, but there is still some skepticism about the idea. The commonwealth only has four nuclear reactors in two power plants – one in Louisa...
Arizona governor's race too close to call, new poll says

(The Center Square) – In what's become a national spectacle where neither candidate has shared the state with the other, Arizona's race for governor could be a close one. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights' says Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are in a statistical tie.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces pardons of four individuals

“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the pardons of four individuals: Kenneth Dunn, Steven Joanis, Stephen Polignone and Michael Picanso. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor the power to grant pardons, and Governor Baker issued updated Executive Clemency Guidelines in February 2020. Petitions for pardons are reviewed by the Advisory Board...
Washington ranked No. 4 most politically active state in the nation

(The Center Square) – With the midterm elections less than a month away, Washington ranked as the fourth most politically active state in the nation, according to a recent study released by WalletHub. The personal finance website determined its rankings of all 50 states by looking into factors such...
