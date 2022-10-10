Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
Blizzard offers free Reaper skin as apology for Overwatch 2 bugs
Blizzard is apologizing for the many Overwatch 2 bugs that plagued the game at launch with a free Reaper skin and some Double XP weekends. These bugs included a broken Torbjorn, missing Waypoint Packs after players bought them, and long queue times caused in part by an extended DDoS attack on the Overwatch 2 servers, among several others.
How to Get Kiriko for Free in Overwatch 2
Overwatch made a name for itself with its wide array of diverse heroes to play as. Its sequel Overwatch 2 has launched with the whole original roster returning along with three new heroes. Overwatch 2 debuted with the new heroes Junker Queen and Sojourn. One more hero was also made available but players must meet requirements in order to unlock Kiriko for free in Overwatch 2.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II PS5, PS4 Pro, And PS4 Gameplay Shows That Last-Gen Consoles Limit The Game.
The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comparison video has been released by SupRageGaming, showing how the game looks when played on three different PlayStation consoles—the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. The PlayStation 5 and PS4 Pro run at 4K resolution with 60 frames per second (fps), while the PS4 runs at 1080p resolution with 30 fps.
Even if every Call of Duty player switched to Xbox, Microsoft says PlayStation would remain "significantly larger"
Microsoft has responded to the concerns surrounding its Activision Blizzard deal
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
dotesports.com
New information suggests Xbox Game Pass generated around $3 billion for Microsoft on consoles in 2021
Microsoft is still hard at work making sure that its Activision Blizzard acquisition goes through, with international regulatory agencies combing through the company’s finances. Because of this, new details about Microsoft and Xbox’s programs have been found and they point to some success with the Game Pass services.
Blizzard Removes A Pair Of Heroes From Overwatch 2 As Bugs Crop Up
"Overwatch 2" has finally arrived, but the launch day was less than exciting for many players hit by a number of bugs. Now two heroes are gone ... for now.
Amazon's new Xbox deal is the cheapest way to play next-gen games today
Get a refurbished Xbox Series S for less than £200 for today only
What Does MIT Mean in Overwatch 2?
When playing a match of the newly released Overwatch 2 players can see all sorts of stats and information on their player scorecard. At a glance it can be a little confusing seeing a bunch of letters and numbers. Those unfamiliar or not too interested in the details could just be looking for the number of deaths in the match. For those that love all things stats and want to utilize analytics will notice a new stat abbreviated MIT.
Overwatch 2 Heroes Locked for Old Players: How to Fix the Bug
The release of Overwatch 2 came with a great many bugs and heartaches. As players navigate the new game, they have met with a problem that locks heroes for old players. As Blizzard works on finding a solution, here is a guide on how to fix this bug. Overwatch 2...
Here's How Endorsements Work in 'Overwatch 2' — and How They've Changed Since the First Game
For better or worse, Overwatch 2 is in full swing, and the first Overwatch is becoming more and more of a distanced memory. Regardless of how the Overwatch 2 experience has been changed by going free-to-play, most of what was there in the first Overwatch carries over to Overwatch 2 in some form or another, including the endorsement system.
How to Accept a Friend Request on Overwatch 2
In order to play with friends in Overwatch 2, it helps to know how to accept a friend request. Playing Overwatch 2 with friends is arguably one of the better ways to enjoy the game. Now that Blizzard have made the team shooter free-to-play, more people have been inspired to give it a shot and join their friends in action. But before you start jumping into matches, you'll need to know how to make and accept friend requests in Overwatch 2.
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
How to Get a Competitive Rank in Overwatch 2
Some of the bigger changes to Overwatch 2 have been made with beginners in mind. Becoming a free-to-play title on all platforms will likely bring many new curious players. New requirements like completing a certain number of matches to get access to all the original heroes from the previous game are just one change. Overwatch 2's competitive ranking system and the process to getting ranked has been updated.
How to Get Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2
Wondering how to get Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2? We've got you covered. With the transition to a free-to-play model and the removal of Loot Boxes in Overwatch 2, Blizzard has introduced a new premium currency, Overwatch Coins, to quite drastically shake up how cosmetics can be purchased in-game. As such, here's a breakdown of what Legacy Credits are and how they're used in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 2 Bastion and Torbjorn Temporarily Disabled
Overwatch 2 is going through a number of updates to help improve the game, one update has disabled two heroes temporarily from the game. Overwatch 2 released on Oct. 4 and in the week that followed a number of bugs come up in the game. One issue Blizzard Entertainment is trying to address revolves around a few fan favorite heroes to use in the game.
Starfield on PS4 or PS5 isn't happening, sorry
Is Starfield on PS5 or PS4? Xbox and Bethesda are clear: no
Overwatch 2 Players Getting Disconnected for Earning Xbox Achievements
Xbox Overwatch 2 players are facing a particularly annoying bug that's causing them to get disconnected from the game after earning an achievement. As reported by GamesRadar, players have taken to Reddit to share their frustrations of not only waiting in lengthy queues for a game, but then getting kicked out of said game after earning an achievement, sending them straight back to the login screen. User ph03n1x_F0x_ said, "Anyone else dc after getting an achievement?"
DBLTAP
