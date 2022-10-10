Read full article on original website
American Airlines Flyer Charged, Banned For Life After Punching Flight Attendant On Video
He was subdued by passengers and crew when he fled to the back of the aircraft after the confrontation, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles.
A man is accused of breaking the bathroom door on a United Airlines flight and attacking a flight attendant while high on magic mushrooms
According to an affidavit, Cherruy Loghan Sevilla allegedly grabbed and twisted a flight attendant's right breast.
American Airlines Plane Diverted After Woman Screams 'We're All Gonna Die!'
Passengers of an American Airlines aircraft flying from Miami to Los Angeles experienced uncomfortable moments due to an unruly female passenger behavior this Wednesday. It happened when she reportedly approached other passengers saying loudly, “We’re all going to die,” during the flight. The pilot diverted the plane to El Paso because of the incident. There, the police arrested the unruly female passenger.
Ex-partner of Ukrainian ‘heiress’ who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago club shot outside Canada resort
Valeriy Tarasenko was left with ‘significant injuries’ but expected to survive, according to Quebec police
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
Flight warning – how taking snacks off the plane could get you into trouble with POLICE
EVERY now and again, an airline gives you a snack that you fancy saving for later. But avoid the temptation to pack it into your hand luggage and disembark the plane, because it could get you into trouble with border police. A woman who mistakenly took some fruit from her...
A Texas officer who shot and killed a woman with schizophrenia in 2019 is found not guilty of aggravated assault
An officer in Baytown, Texas, who fatally shot a woman with schizophrenia in 2019 was found not guilty of aggravated assault by a public servant on Tuesday, a court document shows.
Construction Boss’ Daughter Posed as Black Woman to Get Millions in Army Contracts, Feds Say
A Milwaukee-area construction contractor providing services to the U.S. Army and other government entities is being investigated for having his “blond, blue-eyed daughter” pose as a Black woman to try and get contracts set aside for “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” alleges a search warrant application unsealed Tuesday and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Platt Construction was not eligible for the jobs, and bids from owner Richard Platt’s daughter Nicole, who the feds say has a background in dance and theater, not construction, were rejected several times for various technical reasons. But the Platts eventually got some $7 million in Army contracts after they allegedly set up a shell company in a local barbershop, claiming a special carveout for businesses in “historically underutilized” areas. In March, federal prosecutors asked for the case filings to be kept sealed for a six-month period, which would “allow the government to complete its investigation, at which time the government anticipates that appropriate criminal charges can be brought against the targets of this investigation.” No charges were listed on the federal docket as of Tuesday afternoon, and the pair do not have legal representation listed in court records.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police
Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
Woman dies after heart attack on flight to Heathrow Airport
A woman has died after suffering a heart attack on board a flight to Heathrow Airport. A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said that they were called just after 6.30am on Wednesday to reports of an ill passenger. “We were called to reports of a passenger having suffered a cardiac arrest on board a flight due to arrive at Heathrow Airport Terminal,” a spokesperson said. “We sent two cycle paramedics and an incident response officer. Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”The woman was on a United Airlines flight from Houston in the United States to...
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
Passenger accused of ‘seat stealing’ before boarding flight – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has divided opinion after they were accused of stealing seats before boarding their flight. After checking in for their flight, the person found a row of empty seats here no-one was sitting, although with some luggage placed on the floor in front. Believing the seats to be available,...
Bodies of 6 passengers have been recovered a month after float plane crashed into Mutiny Bay, Washington
Six bodies have been recovered one month after a float plane carrying 10 people, including a child, crashed into Mutiny Bay in Washington last month, according to Island County Emergency Management.
Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight
A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
Shocking video shows passenger punching flight attendant in the head over coffee delay
An unruly passenger was filmed punching a flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Los Angeles, California. The footage, filmed by another passenger on Wednesday, shows a man in an orange shirt, identified by police as Alexander Tung Cuu Le, running toward the attendant and assaulting him before stepping back. Mr Le, a 33-year-old from Westminster, California, has since been charged with interference with flight crew members. Authorities said the altercation began when Mr Le approached a flight attendant during beverage service, grabbed his shoulder and asked for coffee....
Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight
A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
Purported Trump supporter who claimed Antifa burned down his camper admits to staged attack, DOJ says
CNN — A Minnesota man who claimed Antifa set fire to his camper during the political unrest of 2020 because he had displayed a Trump campaign flag admitted to staging the event and committing insurance fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Denis Molla, age 30, of Minneapolis suburb Brooklyn...
CNBC
Fake billionaire fugitive Justin Costello had gold bars, $60K in cash, Mexican pesos and phony ID when FBI nabbed him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
Amazon Suspends Dozens of Workers For Refusing To Work Following Warehouse Fire
When a fire broke out at one of Amazon's warehouses, workers organized a stoppage.
