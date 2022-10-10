ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

$39.5 million secured to demolish blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County

Flint, MI—The Genesee County Land Bank, in partnership with the city of Flint and Genesee County, has secured $39.5 million for blight elimination. The announcement came at an Oct. 12, 2022 City Hall press conference, during which officials shared that the money will go toward the demolition of up to 1,910 blighted structures, both commercial and residential, mostly within the city of Flint.
Flint Public Library renovation wins design award

Flint, MI—The Flint Public Library has received an Excellence in Design Merit Award from the Iowa Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). According to an Oct. 6, 2022 press release, the award is meant to recognize outstanding architecture projects designed by members of AIA Iowa, of which the Flint Public Library’s designer, OPN Architects, is one.
Flint officials say residents should see water credits on their accounts

Flint, MI – The city of Flint announced that $300 in water credits has been applied to all Flint residential accounts with active meters. The city is using $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to distribute $300 in water credits to every residential household with active meters. City officials say the water credits represents almost 10% of the funds that the city received through the ARPA stimulus bill.
Flint Fire Stations to offer free smoke detectors

Flint, MI – The City of Flint Fire Department will give away free smoke detectors at five fire stations around the city on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. The events will be held at Fire Station #1 at 310 E. Fifth St., Fire Station #3 at 1525 Martin Luther King Ave., Fire Station #5 at 3402 Western Road, Fire Station #6 at 716 Pierson Road and Fire Station #8 at 202 E. Atherton Road.
Drag queens celebrate 300th show in downtown Flint

Flint, MI —For Dakota Cox, being part of the drag community is more than feathers and sequins. For her it is everything. “When you’re a person who is LGBT, when you’re young, sometimes your family doesn’t accept you or you don’t have people you can lean on,” Cox said. “So finding that family within the gay community…I was just so overwhelmed because I never felt welcomed in certain circles. I didn’t fit a part of any picture or puzzle. Once I found that family, it meant everything to me.”
Kettering students welcome new Learning Commons

Flint, MI—Students filled the spaces of Kettering University’s Learning Commons, studying for their finals at the end of the summer semester. Scholars scribbled math formulas on whiteboards and worked together in collaboration spaces, or d.spaces, while guests from the Learning Commons’ grand opening ceremony peered through the rooms’ glass walls, taking a closer look at the new building’s interior design.
Over 75 percent of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act money has not been spent

Flint, MI—Flint officials say they have spent under a quarter of the city’s $94.7 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget so far. At a Sept. 22, 2022, community update meeting, Flint’s Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan shared a pie chart showing that 24 percent of Flint’s ARPA dollars had been obligated or spent, while the remainder—over $72 million—has been allocated in the mayor’s ARPA plan but not approved by Flint City Council.
Kettering University grads hope to change how people navigate Flint

Flint, MI—A company that began as a thesis project at a local university now hopes to become the go-to solution for micromobility infrastructure beyond its Flint, Mich. roots. KUHMUTE, founded by Kettering University graduates Peter Deppe and Scott Spitler in 2018, manufactures charging stations that can support a variety...
Education
Michigan officials issue order against Lockhart for Flint River chemical spill

Flint, MI—Officials are escalating their actions against Lockhart Chemical Company, which is responsible for the chemical spill along the Flint River in mid-June. “We are embedded in making sure this doesn’t happen again and part of that is holding people accountable,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said at a press conference on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Flint Board of Ed. to review bids received for district’s vacant properties

Flint, MI—The Flint Community Schools Board of Education will review bids for the sale of multiple vacant properties during a Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 meeting. “Our firm collected over a dozen bids since the July 1st bid opening,” said Philip Clark, an attorney for the law firm hired to support the school system’s property offloading, in an email.
