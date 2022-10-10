Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
$39.5 million secured to demolish blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County
Flint, MI—The Genesee County Land Bank, in partnership with the city of Flint and Genesee County, has secured $39.5 million for blight elimination. The announcement came at an Oct. 12, 2022 City Hall press conference, during which officials shared that the money will go toward the demolition of up to 1,910 blighted structures, both commercial and residential, mostly within the city of Flint.
Flint Public Library renovation wins design award
Flint, MI—The Flint Public Library has received an Excellence in Design Merit Award from the Iowa Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). According to an Oct. 6, 2022 press release, the award is meant to recognize outstanding architecture projects designed by members of AIA Iowa, of which the Flint Public Library’s designer, OPN Architects, is one.
Designs shared, lease set to come before Flint City Council for Michigan’s newest state park
Flint, MI—Design concepts for a new state park were presented to the public and Flint City Council this week, with planners asking for feedback and lease approval for a project that will span roughly 230 acres across the city of Flint. Once complete, the park will be Michigan’s 104th...
Fire-damaged corner store on Flint’s east side to be demolished by end of November
Flint, MI—A former convenience store on Flint’s east side will soon be demolished, clearing the way for possible redevelopment on the northwest corner of Davison Road and Franklin Avenue. The building is currently owned by the Genesee County Land Bank Authority (GCLBA) and was severely damaged in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint officials say residents should see water credits on their accounts
Flint, MI – The city of Flint announced that $300 in water credits has been applied to all Flint residential accounts with active meters. The city is using $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to distribute $300 in water credits to every residential household with active meters. City officials say the water credits represents almost 10% of the funds that the city received through the ARPA stimulus bill.
Flint Fire Stations to offer free smoke detectors
Flint, MI – The City of Flint Fire Department will give away free smoke detectors at five fire stations around the city on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. The events will be held at Fire Station #1 at 310 E. Fifth St., Fire Station #3 at 1525 Martin Luther King Ave., Fire Station #5 at 3402 Western Road, Fire Station #6 at 716 Pierson Road and Fire Station #8 at 202 E. Atherton Road.
City of Flint expands Spanish language services with onsite translators
Flint, MI – Officials and community leaders announce a partnership that will help provide Spanish language services at city hall and certain events — Something that Latinx leaders say is a move toward closing information gaps. “For years, we’ve been talking about the issues of language access and...
Residents can help guide plans for a new state park in Flint at public open house
Flint, MI—Community members can learn about and give feedback on plans for a new state park in Flint at a public open house tomorrow, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Mott Park Clubhouse. Up to $30.2 million was designated in March for the development of a state park in Flint....
RELATED PEOPLE
Genesee County shows improvement in key economic prosperity metrics but fell in many state-wide rankings
Flint, MI—An update on Genesee County’s economic vitality plan shows that while some progress has been made in metrics like average wage and family poverty rate over the past few years, there’s still a long way to go before the county can be considered one of the most prosperous in Michigan.
Drag queens celebrate 300th show in downtown Flint
Flint, MI —For Dakota Cox, being part of the drag community is more than feathers and sequins. For her it is everything. “When you’re a person who is LGBT, when you’re young, sometimes your family doesn’t accept you or you don’t have people you can lean on,” Cox said. “So finding that family within the gay community…I was just so overwhelmed because I never felt welcomed in certain circles. I didn’t fit a part of any picture or puzzle. Once I found that family, it meant everything to me.”
Kettering students welcome new Learning Commons
Flint, MI—Students filled the spaces of Kettering University’s Learning Commons, studying for their finals at the end of the summer semester. Scholars scribbled math formulas on whiteboards and worked together in collaboration spaces, or d.spaces, while guests from the Learning Commons’ grand opening ceremony peered through the rooms’ glass walls, taking a closer look at the new building’s interior design.
Over 75 percent of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act money has not been spent
Flint, MI—Flint officials say they have spent under a quarter of the city’s $94.7 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget so far. At a Sept. 22, 2022, community update meeting, Flint’s Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan shared a pie chart showing that 24 percent of Flint’s ARPA dollars had been obligated or spent, while the remainder—over $72 million—has been allocated in the mayor’s ARPA plan but not approved by Flint City Council.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kettering University grads hope to change how people navigate Flint
Flint, MI—A company that began as a thesis project at a local university now hopes to become the go-to solution for micromobility infrastructure beyond its Flint, Mich. roots. KUHMUTE, founded by Kettering University graduates Peter Deppe and Scott Spitler in 2018, manufactures charging stations that can support a variety...
Mayor Neeley, officials to provide community update on Flint’s ARPA funding and other city business
Flint, MI—City officials are set to provide a slew of updates—including information on prior and future allocations of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding—tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. According to a Sept. 21 press release, City of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will...
‘A place to call home’: Local art collective announces plans for new gallery in Flint
Flint, MI—Among the colorful murals covering a building on the corner of Stevenson Street and Flushing Road, local artist Pauly Everett looked up at one painted by Isiah Lattimore: a vibrant, more than 20-foot-tall painting of Everett’s face. Everett said he grew up “all over,” but the area...
Flint paraprofessionals push for wage increase. Negotiations are set to start.
Flint, MI—Talks between Flint Community Schools and the paraprofessional union regarding wages will soon begin. The Board of Education unanimously passed a motion on Sept. 14, 2022, to reopen wage negotiations between the 67 SEIU Local 517M Paraprofessional Unit and the school district within two weeks. “We’re happy about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flint Board of Ed. members say they need more discussion before offloading vacant properties
Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools Board of Education reviewed bids it received on eight of its 13 listed vacant properties, but concerns over selling versus leasing the properties kept board members from acting on any offers. At the board’s Sept. 14, 2022 meeting, attorney Philip Clark noted that all...
Michigan officials issue order against Lockhart for Flint River chemical spill
Flint, MI—Officials are escalating their actions against Lockhart Chemical Company, which is responsible for the chemical spill along the Flint River in mid-June. “We are embedded in making sure this doesn’t happen again and part of that is holding people accountable,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said at a press conference on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Flint Board of Ed. to review bids received for district’s vacant properties
Flint, MI—The Flint Community Schools Board of Education will review bids for the sale of multiple vacant properties during a Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 meeting. “Our firm collected over a dozen bids since the July 1st bid opening,” said Philip Clark, an attorney for the law firm hired to support the school system’s property offloading, in an email.
Flint organizations are asking people to consider repurposing downtown parking spaces
Flint, MI—A group of local organizations and businesses will be using downtown Flint’s parking spaces for anything but cars this weekend, and they’re asking everyone to join them. What’s Up Downtown, Communities First, Inc., and the Crim Foundation are just some of the names bringing PARK(ing) Day—a...
Flint Beat
Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT
http://flintbeat.com/feed/http://flintbeat.com/
Comments / 0