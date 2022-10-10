ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

2 new national disc golf champions crowned over the weekend at Winthrop university

By Michael Burgess
The Herald
The Herald
 2 days ago

The United States Disc Golf Championship and the Throw Pink Women’s Disc Golf Championship have new faces lifting trophies.

Gannon Buhr and Catrina Allen respectively won their events for the first time in their careers over the weekend at Winthrop University, according to a news release late Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EogjZ_0iTLyfUA00
Gannon Buhr from Urbandale, Iowa, tees off on hole No. 1 during round two of the United States Disc Golf Championship held on the campus of Winthrop University on Oct. 7, 2022. Buhr, 17, shot 33-under-par over four rounds to win the 24th USDGC. Buhr is the youngest competitor to win the event. His score was one stroke better than Niklas Anttila from Finland, and four strokes better than Calvin Heimburg from Safety Harbor, Florida. Mike Homan

Buhr, 17, is the youngest competitor to ever win the men’s title. He beat top-ranked Ricky Wysocki and defending-champion Paul McBeth.

Buhr shot a tournament-low, 12-under 52 in the final round, overcoming a three-shot deficit to Niklas Anttila.

“I can’t believe it,” Buhr said to a Disc Golf Network reporter after the tournament. “This is the tournament I wanted to win the most. I mean, even over the world championships.”

With the victory, Buhr now is ranked No. 4 in the world, according to the release.

Allen, the second-ranked female disc golfer in the world, shot a one-under 68 in her final round. She beat world No. 1 Kristin Tattar by three shotes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXvwI_0iTLyfUA00
Catrina Allen putts on hole No. 7 during the second rounnd of the Throw Pink Disc Golf Championship on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Allen, from Sioux City, South Dakota, outshot current No. 1 rated player Kristin Tattar by three strokes. to win the four-round tournament held at Winthrop University. Mike Homan

“I’m still in shock that I got up and down on 16 and kept this position,” Allen said to a Disc Golf Network reporter. “Just trying to take it all in.”

Allen also is a three-time Professional Disc Golf Association Female Player of the Year winner, the release said.

