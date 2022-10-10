2 new national disc golf champions crowned over the weekend at Winthrop university
The United States Disc Golf Championship and the Throw Pink Women’s Disc Golf Championship have new faces lifting trophies.
Gannon Buhr and Catrina Allen respectively won their events for the first time in their careers over the weekend at Winthrop University, according to a news release late Sunday.
Buhr, 17, is the youngest competitor to ever win the men’s title. He beat top-ranked Ricky Wysocki and defending-champion Paul McBeth.
Buhr shot a tournament-low, 12-under 52 in the final round, overcoming a three-shot deficit to Niklas Anttila.
“I can’t believe it,” Buhr said to a Disc Golf Network reporter after the tournament. “This is the tournament I wanted to win the most. I mean, even over the world championships.”
With the victory, Buhr now is ranked No. 4 in the world, according to the release.
Allen, the second-ranked female disc golfer in the world, shot a one-under 68 in her final round. She beat world No. 1 Kristin Tattar by three shotes.
“I’m still in shock that I got up and down on 16 and kept this position,” Allen said to a Disc Golf Network reporter. “Just trying to take it all in.”
Allen also is a three-time Professional Disc Golf Association Female Player of the Year winner, the release said.
