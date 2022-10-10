ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Brightside Advocacy Center unveils second supervised visitation center

By Kim Gusby
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Making foster children feel more comfortable as they are visiting with their parents and learning to grow as a family—that’s one of the missions of Brightside Child & Family Advocacy.

Because of the overwhelming success of the program, Brightside cut the ribbon on a second “Bright House” location.

The home is equipped with a den, playroom, and kitchen to allow for a more home-like feel as the families learn to reconnect.

