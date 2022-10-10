Read full article on original website
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
Conor McGregor looks insanely lean as he spars at UFC gym
UFC star Conor McGregor looks to be in great shape as he posts training footage of him sparring at a UFC gym. Ever since breaking his leg last summer against Dustin Poirier, fans have been watching and waiting to see when Conor McGregor would finally make his mixed martial arts comeback. The Irishman has slowly been working his way back to full fitness and in recent weeks, he’s been teasing the masses by posting frequent training footage as he gears up, potentially, for another appearance inside the Octagon.
MMA Fighting
‘Lion walks with lions’: Charles Oliveira strolls with white lion ahead of UFC 280
Charles Oliveira sure knows how to make an entrance. On Oct. 22, the former UFC lightweight champion looks to reclaim the title he lost on the scale when he faces Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. But before getting in the cage with arguably his most dangerous opponent to date, “Do Bronx” took a leisurely stroll with another one of nature’s apex predators: a lion.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
PWMania
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Roman Reigns and His Main Roster Debut
Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sikoa commented on whether he ever imagined his debut would be in such a big spot with his cousins:. “No, it was out of the blue. It...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Says That He Is The Actual ‘Head Of The Table’
The Rock is currently out of the ring and is taking his time to put forth his Hollywood career in a better manner. He is busy promoting his Black Adam movie and is talking to all the shutterbugs and media outlets during the promotional tour. The Rock spoke to Erin...
Dwayne Johnson Finally Addressed Rumors Of His WrestleMania 39 Return And Sent A Not So Subtle Message To Roman Reigns
Dwayne Johnson had a message for Roman Reigns and talked about the possibility of appearing at WrestleMania 39 in a recent interview.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Plans to End His Career With AEW, Comments on His New Role, More
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has stated that he intends to end his career with AEW. Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the new five-year AEW contract, which included a new behind-the-scenes job for the three-time AEW World Champion. According to Moxley, AEW is the best job in the world.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Says Seth Rollins ‘Didn’t Have A Choice’ But To Work With Him In WWE
Ever since Matt Riddle signed with WWE, he has been one of the mainstays of WWE television, be it in NXT or the main roster. His in-ring skills are one of the best in the company and he already has a good fan following. During the WWE Draft in 2020,...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners
WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd describes ‘roasting’ her body during weight cut that led to UFC release: ‘This was the last straw’
As Aspen Ladd endured her most recent weight cut for her UFC Vegas 60 fight against Sara McMann, she realized her days competing at 135 pounds were over. While she had previously missed on the scale and even had bouts cancelled over concerns about her health, the 27-year-old fighter desperately tried to get down to 135 pounds. But her body finally put a stop to it.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Clarifies Whether She Is A Babyface Or Heel In WWE
Ronda Rousey is now a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after defeating Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. But the action didn't stop once the bell had rung. Rousey went on to mock the fans and Morgan, going as far as to step over the former champion. She was met with a sea of boos, seemingly solidifying her status as a heel — a designation that's been somewhat unclear in recent weeks. During "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" livestream on YouTube, Rousey took the time to clear the air about her current role in WWE.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Another Released Star Back To The Company
Main roster debuts are always exciting and in November of 2020 Chelsea Green was called up to the SmackDown brand. She competed in a fatal four way match with a SmackDown Women’s Title shot on the line which she was supposed to win, but unfortunately Green broke her wrist during the match and the result had to be changed.
PWMania
Dakota Kai Reveals Who She Would Like to See Added to Damage CTRL
WWE star Dakota Kai recently spoke on Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kai was asked who else would she like to see in Damage CTRL:. “Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition....
MMA Fighting
UFC partners with Meta for live and on-demand events in VR on Fight Pass
It would appear that Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t at UFC Vegas 61 strictly to take in the fights. Zuckerberg grabbed headlines earlier this month when the UFC shut down the Apex for the public at UFC Vegas 61, giving the Facebook tsar and his wife a private viewing of the event. At the time, the decision stirred some controversy, but now we know why it happened.
PWMania
William Regal Says Roddy Piper Would Have Seen Straight Through MJF as a Heel
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Gentleman Villain,” William Regal covered a wide variety of topics. During it, he discussed MJF’s success in AEW as a heel and how he has always seen potential in him. “I’ve always seen the potential in him. Not sure I...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 preview show: Can Alexa Grasso sneak into title fight with main event win?
Alexa Grasso can put the pressure on Manon Fiorot and Katlyn Chookagian in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 62 event. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon discuss the stakes in Grasso’s main event bout with Viviane Araujo at the UFC APEX — which takes place a week prior to the UFC 280 bout between Fiorot and Chookagian — and if Araujo could get herself in serious title contention with an upset win. Additionally, topics include Cub Swanson’s UFC bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, the loss of Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval’s impact on the card as a whole after Askarov had issues with his weight, what fight could be flying under the radar, and more.
