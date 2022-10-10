ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

Look: Trapped cow hoisted out of cellar in Virginia

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Virginia responded to a barn where a cow fell through the floor and ended up stranded in the 7-foot-deep cellar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVYJM_0iTLvabg00
Galax Fire Department/Facebook

The Galax Fire Department said animal rescue officers responded to the barn in Galax about 11:50 a.m. Saturday and ended up calling the fire department for assistance when they determined the cow was stranded in the cellar.

A wrecker truck was brought to the scene and the rescuers removed a section of the barn's roof so the boom could be extended over the animal.

The cow was secured with straps that were then attached to the boom so the heifer could be hoisted to safety.

The cow was not seriously injured and was returned to its pasture.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Trapped cow rescued after falling into cellar at a Virginia farm

Things went haywire for one cow after an udderly ridiculous rescue mission saw the animal saved from a cellar in Virginia. The cow was trapped in a seven-foot cellar Saturday after falling through the floor of a barn, according to a fire department Facebook post. Rescue officers that arrived on the scene called the Galax Fire Department and the emergency roadside service company Kings Towing And Recovery to aid in the rescue.
GALAX, VA
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
whee.net

Fire destroys house in Fieldale

A fire destroyed a house Sunday morning in Fieldale, but officials say no one was injured. Multiple agencies responded to the report of a fully-involved structure fire at 1175 John Baker Road shortly after midnight Saturday night. It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Officials on the scene said a family lived in the house, but everyone made it out safely.
FIELDALE, VA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
462K+
Followers
66K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy