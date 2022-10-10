Look: Trapped cow hoisted out of cellar in Virginia

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Virginia responded to a barn where a cow fell through the floor and ended up stranded in the 7-foot-deep cellar.

Galax Fire Department/Facebook

The Galax Fire Department said animal rescue officers responded to the barn in Galax about 11:50 a.m. Saturday and ended up calling the fire department for assistance when they determined the cow was stranded in the cellar.

A wrecker truck was brought to the scene and the rescuers removed a section of the barn's roof so the boom could be extended over the animal.

The cow was secured with straps that were then attached to the boom so the heifer could be hoisted to safety.

The cow was not seriously injured and was returned to its pasture.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com