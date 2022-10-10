Read full article on original website
University of Mississippi, U.S. Senator Tim Scott Rescheduling Campus Appearance
Tags: Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom, Mississippi, Ole Miss, Oxford, Tim Scott, U.S. Senator, University of Mississippi. University of Mississippi The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is Mississippi’s flagship university. A member of the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, Ole Miss has a long history of producing leaders in public service, business, academics and the professions. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school; nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy; and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Acclaimed as one of the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss's main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely recognized as one of the nation's best college towns.
Former Governor Haley Barbour, Retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Ole Miss for “Moving Mississippi Forward”
Former government officials to discuss strategies for facing state’s challenges. Former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott are coming to the University of Mississippi on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to discuss how future leaders can come together to continue moving Mississippi and the United States forward.
City Council asks mayor for national search for next MLGW CEO
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis City Council has advanced a resolution to ask Mayor Jim Strickland to launch a national search for MLGW’s next president and CEO. Mayor Strickland selected longtime city chief operating officer Doug McGowen as his top pick for the job last week. However, five council members voted in favor of a non-binding […]
Sardis chamber has new president, litter out of control
The litter in Sardis is out of control. It is ridiculous for the town to cut the grass on the entrance and exit ramps on I-55 without picking up the litter first. It is cut into thousands of pieces – everything from McDonald’s bags to plastic bottles, dirty diapers, and any number of things that I won’t mention.
Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible
A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
Need help paying utilities, rent or prescriptions through the middle of December? This Shelby County agency can pitch in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County government organization is offering to help people around the county find out how to use their services, which could include assistance on regular expenses like utilities, rent and prescriptions. The Shelby County Community Services Agency said Wednesday they will be setting up a...
Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program
An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene. On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Lee outlines a “proactive sheriff’s department” to supporters
Photo: County sheriff candidate Michael Lee outlines some of his ideas during a gathering at Cedar Hill Farm near Hernando Saturday evening. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County sheriff’s candidate Michael Lee said he would provide a proactive department to protect county residents from the threat of crime from outside the county. At the same time, the current county supervisor said his department would get communities to work cooperatively to renew neighborhood watch groups and community outreach.
Request for Gate, Private Road in Oxford Commons Denied by Planning Commission
Oxford Commons developer David Blackburn’s request to change a public road to a private road in order to place a gate on Lakewood Hill Drive was denied Monday by the Oxford Planning Commission. In his request to change the Planned Unit Development or PUD, Blackburn was seeking to change...
Shelby County Clerk’s Office experiences staffing shortage amid system outages, long lines
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk’s Office locations are scheduled to resume normal hours Monday after several outages were reported Friday and over the weekend. The outages come amid severe staffing shortages within the clerk’s office. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert took to Facebook Sunday to...
Four Fall Activities to Enjoy in Lafayette County
School is well underway, and temperatures finally have dropped from the swelter of summer. Fall officially began September 22, so if you haven’t already taken advantage of Lafayette County’s autumn fun, here are a few opportunities to enjoy the season. 1. Trick-or-treat with the Oxford Park Commission and...
DeSoto County locals react to drop in Mississippi River water levels
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — If we ultimately don’t get enough rain to get the Mississippi River back to some decent level for barge traffic, it could hit you in the wallet. FOX13′s reporter Tom Dees spent the day along the Mississippi River at Bass Landing in DeSoto County and has been talking to people who have spent a lifetime down there.
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
Town of Arlington Now Hiring
Arlington currently employs 72 full-time and 4 part-time employees. Applications for all positions are accepted at any time and are kept on file at Town Hall for six months. If you want a stable job with opportunity for growth, good benefits, and the satisfaction of service to your fellow citizens, consider employment with the Town of Arlington. The Town of Arlington will not discriminate against any individual for any reason and will provide services to all citizens in a nondiscriminatory fashion. Learn more here.
Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says
The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
City-Wide Yard Sale Is Saturday
WATER VALLEY – An idea shared on social media back in August to gauge interest for a city-wide yard sale will come to fruition Saturday with over three dozen locations signed up and several stops featuring items from multiple families. Water Valley Sale Day is scheduled from 7 a.m. until noon, but many participants have extended the hours and a few plan to have a two-day sale that starts Friday.
Baptist-DeSoto to host virtual nurse hiring event
Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto is hosting a virtual hiring event for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses of various experience levels on Oct. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers and interview for open positions. Contingent employment offers will be made on...
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Crittenden County to Shelby County and beyond, low river levels along the Mississippi river are concerning farmers, barges, shipping companies, and more. The National Weather Service’s Mississippi River gauge measured at -6.3 feet Monday and as the weeks go by, it’s expected to get lower....
Sentencing reset for former Memphis tax preparer who filed more than 80 fake tax returns
Pia Sims pled guilty to four federal charges in January. Under the deal, she faces a maximum of 42 years in jail, and more than $750,000 in fines.
Low water levels at Mississippi River affect farmers, soon your wallet
TUNICA, MS. — Prices at the grocery store could increase if the Mississippi River water levels continue to drop and cause havoc for farmers. As FOX13 found out, moving the grain alone has been a challenge and as long as that continues the tougher it could be for all of us at the store.
